Only love for Anil

Anil Bheem led an exhausting schedule as a music producer, singer, entertainer, businessman and radio announcer, enthralling fans with one of the purest voices in local Indian culture, and earning the respect of his peers and the adoration of listeners.
His sudden death at age 48 stunned all who knew him, and yesterday they showed their love by coming out in the thousands at his home, his funeral service and at the cremation site to say goodbye, many sharing personal stories about how Bheem influenced their lives.
Among the mourners were his radio station work colleagues, Government ministers and Opposition members, artistes, and as many as 30,000 people following a live video feed of the funeral service—with so many people showing up at the NCIC Divali Nagar in Chaguanas that the 1,000 chairs laid out for mourners were all taken by 8 a.m.
But it was Bheem’s two teenage daughters who left everyone in tears when they summoned the courage to take the podium at the Nagar to reveal his most important role—that of doting father and adviser.
Bheem’s body arrived at the Nagar site around 9.30 a.m. in a musical procession led by three music trucks and tassa drummers.
A Trinidad and Tobago national flag waved as his body was carried into the venue by his 103.1FM colleagues.
Bheem was honoured in song and tributes by his fellow artistes, friends and loved ones.
Neelam Bheem, the elder of his two girls, said her father was a pillar of strength who gave them a magical childhood.
He was the beam of light in their lives, she said.
“Everyone says my father was not an ordinary man. They say he was the man with the golden voice. But to us he was the man with the golden heart.
“As children, we longed for nothing, as he did all in his power to provide for us the best way he can. Our childhood was magical,” she said.
In tears, Neelam shared her father’s love for his three grandchildren—two boys and a girl.
She told mourners how he would video-call his granddaughter and how family gatherings were not about the adults, but the little ones.
Pritivi Bheem, his second child, said Bheem was the light in her life, her best friend and her boss. Pritivi was a lead singer in her father’s band, BRMZ.
The father and daughter performed at two Carnival events last Friday night, hours before he died.
Pritivi said, “He taught me everything I know. Dad, you have broken our hearts. You have the entire world grieving for you.”
She said her father lived a full life, a happy one, with no regrets.
Bheem’s wife, Cheryl Bheem, delivered the eulogy, saying her husband was a cultural icon, a legend and stalwart in the music industry.
He had changed the cultural landscape of Trinidad and Tobago.
In Bheem, she said, she had found the perfect husband and she was comforted that they never missed an opportunity to love one another.
Cheryl recalled she met Bheem at the radio station, where she had also worked as an announcer, and their friendship blossomed into a beautiful love story.
She said he loved his two daughters unconditionally and lived for his grandchildren. And she promised that his legacy would live on.
Cheryl said last Friday she had accompanied Bheem to his two performances, and what started off as a night of happiness turned into one of horror and loss.
And from one of her husband’s popular songs, Cheryl said to the man she had been married to for 15 years, “If tomorrow was judgment day and I’m standing on the front line, and the Lord asked me what I did with my life, I would say I spent it with you, serving you, my love.”
Cheryl said her husband began his career as a singer with his family, alongside his mother Prematee Bheem, and then moved to JMC Triveni before starting his own band, BMRZ (Body, Mind and Rhythm Zone). And she recalled that her husband had promised that he would love her in this “jaanam (lifetime), in the next jaanam and every jaanam thereafter”.
Neighbour Ashaki Scott said Bheem was a humble man who was always ready to lend a helping hand in the community.
She said Bheem was the “cool, kind man next-door”.
Bheem was remembered as the entertainer who would take young, upcoming artistes under his wing, training and advising them, for nothing in return.
Saleem Beharry, a singer, and drummer Amir Ramjattan, said the entertainer had changed the course of their lives, along with many others.
His fellow artistes cried as they performed Bheem’s songs.
Ravi Bissambhar (Ravi B), Neval Chatelal, Satnarine Ragoo, Nadia Madoo, Saraswatie Maharaj, Rakesh Yankaran, eight-year-old Katelin Sultan and many others sang from Bheem’s extensive repertoire of religious and Bollywood songs.
But it was his latest hit song, “Suhani Raat—The Indian Anthem”, that the artistes chose to say goodbye to the man who had touched their lives, and the lives of so many people locally and abroad.
The song, which translates to, “The beautiful night has slipped away, don’t know when you will come. Throughout the world the seasons have changed. I don’t know when you will come...”, received three million views online in five months.
Bheem died at his home in Curepe on Sunday morning after performing at 103.1FM’s Fenomenal Fridays and at the Avala Restaurant in Chaguanas.
And as his body was being removed to be taken to the Caroni cremation site, his voice was heard on the speakers, saying his last goodbye.
It was his quote at the end of his daily radio programme: “There is a spark of divinity within each and every one of us. Locate that divine spark and everything will just fall into place. It will be just mellow. Anil Bheem is out. Love yah, T&T.”