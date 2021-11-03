THERE is a simple reason why Parliament exacted the savings law clause in the Constitution.
That was to insulate all laws in Trinidad and Tobago prior to it gaining Independence from being open to judicial scrutiny.
If any of those saved laws are to be invalidated or modified in any way, it is only Parliament, and not the court that is outfitted with the power to do so.
So argued two British Queen’s Counsel yesterday as they represented this country at the Privy Council in a constitutional claim brought by a murder convict against what he said was the unconstitutionality of the mandatory death.
Trinidad and Tobago is currently the only Caribbean nation with the mandatory death penalty still on its law books.
It was first brought into effect in 1925 under Section 4 of the Offences Against the Person Act (OAPA) while this country was under British rule.
The last Caribbean country to depart from the mandatory death penalty was Barbados when its final Court of Appeal, the Port of Spain-based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), held in 2018 that such a punishment was inconsistent with fundamental rights outlined in its Constitution.
The present claim was brought by Jay Chandler, a Point Fortin man who was sentenced to death in 2011 after being found guilty of stabbing a fellow inmate to death in 2004.
His sentence has since been commuted to life in prison.
Chandler, through his attorneys, is seeking to convince nine Justices of the Privy Council that Section 4 of the OAPA was inconsistent with Sections 4 and 5 of this country’s Constitution in that it amounted to cruel and inhuman punishment.
While his attorneys Edward Fitzgerald, QC, and Douglas Mendes, SC, agreed the court cannot invalidate the death penalty, they were seeking to have the Justices modify Section 4 of the OAPA, granting local judges the discretion to impose suitable sentences on murder convicts based on the circumstances of each individual case.
The modification being sought is instead of the section reading that any person found guilty of murder “shall” be sentenced to death it should be amended to say that they “may” be sentenced to death.
But at yesterday’s hearing, British Queen’s Counsel Howard Stevens and Tom Poole attempted to rubbish submissions made by Chandler’s attorneys on Tuesday that the court had the power to do this.
“Parliament can amend the existing law. Parliament can amend the Constitution by a simple two-thirds majority,” said Stevens, adding “until Parliament intervenes and changes it, it would be inappropriate for the court to take any steps in doing so.”
Stevens said it was clear what Parliament intended by enacting the savings law clause and that is to leave the power within its own remit to make changes to such laws.
“Parliament chose to take that course by enacting Section 6,” he submitted.
While the attorneys admitted death may very well be considered to be inhuman punishment, they said as it stands, it is in conformity with the Constitution.
“It cannot be said that the mandatory death sentence is unconstitutional when the Constitution makes provisions for it. While a disproportionate sentence may very well constitute inhuman punishment, it is not unconstitutional,” Poole said.
Time to consider arguments
On Tuesday, Mendes and Fitzgerald argued that by Parliament taking away the judicial function of judges exercising their discretion in passing sentence on individuals with regard to murder, Parliament was in essence breaching the separation of powers doctrine.
Hearing the claim are Lords Reed, Lloyd-Jones, Sales, Hamblen, Stephens, Hughes, Lady Arden and Sir Nigel Davis.
Following the submissions, the Justices said they needed time to consider all the arguments and legal authorities carefully before delivering their ruling.
However, they did not give any indication as to when the judgment may be expected.
Appearing alongside Mendes and Fitzgerald for Chandler are attorneys Rajiv Persad and Amanda Clift-Matthews, while Fyard Hosein, SC, and Hannah Fry appear together with Stevens and Poole for the State of Trinidad and Tobago.