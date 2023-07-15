Only Speaker can recall Parliament

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar yesterday said the Prime Minister instructing the Leader of Government Business to recall Parliament while it is in a fixed recess is unlawful.
She said only the Speaker of the House of Representatives can do such. Should the Leader of Government Business, Camille Robinson-Regis, send notice, Persad-Bissessar said she will not attend the sitting.
The Oppostion Leader was speaking during a news conference at her Siparia constituency office in Penal. “It is our view that they are breaking the law once again by saying that Camille Robinson-Regis is instructed to recall the Parliament. Under the Constitution we have the separation of powers... The Prime Minister cannot instruct that the Leader of Government Business recalls the Parliament at a time when we are in a recess (from July to September).”
Persad-Bissessar said there are standing orders pertaining to this, made pursuant to the Constitution, and Robinson-Regis recalling Parliament will be in breach of these, the law and the separation of powers.
She added that only the Speaker of the House can summon parliamentarians to Parliament during the recess, and added: “If Camille sends me a notice to come to Parliament, I am not going. She has no power to summon a sitting of the House of Representatives, nor does the Senate President have the power, the jurisdiction, to get the senators to attend.”
She also said this recall is seeking to be done while political parties are in the middle of a local government election campaign.
At a People’s National Movement (PNM) public meeting in Tunapuna on Thursday night, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said there were errors to the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act, and he had instructed the Leader of Government Business to recall Parliament next week Wednesday.
Legal notices
Persad-Bissessar said they were trying “to clean up the mess that they’ve made in having the Minister of Finance issue those two legal notices”.
Earlier this week, the Attorney General and the Minister of Finance were served pre-action protocol letters on behalf of activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj over legal notices 164 and 206 of 2023, which are being claimed to be illegal, null and void and of no legal effect.
Legal notice 206 is an order made by Minister of Finance Colm Imbert to exempt, from June 29, 2003, for a period of three months, the services and events associated with visits by foreign heads of state, foreign heads of government and foreign dignitaries to the Government of this country; while Legal Notice 164 seeks exemptions from the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act.
Persad-Bissessar, who has taken charge of the matters following the issuing of the pre-action protocol letters, is contending that there was a drafting error and the orders should have been taken to Parliament for debate and approval.
The Government has until 4 p.m. on Monday to respond to the pre-action letters.
“We caught them, in a sense, with their hands in the cookie jar. By these two legal notices they were saying that the Minister of Finance will just exempt certain services for foreign persons coming here, no application with the Procurement Law and having being caught with their hands in the cookie jar, they now want to come to make law different so they can put their hands deeper down inside of the cooker jar... They want to further weaken this law,” Persad-Bissesar said.
She added the Oppostion has no objection to foreigners or foreign dignitaries visiting this country. “We are happy to welcome people here, but you have to still act within the law, according to the law.”
Opposition Senator Wade Mark, who was alongside Persad-Bissessar at yesterday’s news conference, agreed that Robinson-Regis will not be able to recall Parliament on Wednesday.
“If you are going to summon Parliament, there was a procedure that was agreed to, that is now statutory law in Trinidad and Tobago and you have to follow those procedures in order to have a legal, properly-constituted sitting of the House of Representatives,” he said.
Mark said this will entail the Government convincing the Speaker of the rationale for an urgent or extra-ordinary sitting.
He said should the Speaker be convinced of their argument, the clerk will be informed in writing of that urgency, it will be signed and then the clerk will write to members of the House of Representatives, inviting them to sit on the particular matter.
Persad-Bissessar said if the Speaker is convinced before or after Wednesday, “we will cross that bridge when we come to it and we will have to have sight of whatever it is they are planning to bring... We have no idea what it is they are coming with”.
She said the Government may even want to give an amnesty in the matter.