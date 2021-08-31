Only union leaders for Freedom Day march

The trade union federation’s Freedom Day march today has been downgraded to include only trade union leaders, representing the working class and citizens of this country.
This, as Trinidad and Tobago’s state of emergency (SoE) has been extended for another three months to November 2021.
The event would take place at the Aranjuez Savannah from 10 a.m.
Last month, Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) president-general Ancel Roget declared September 1 Freedom Day and called on citizens to come out to express their displeasure at decisions taken by the Government in the last 17 months.
However, in a news release yesterday, the trade union movement stated the Freedom Day march will continue with only leaders of the trade union federation.
“The entire trade union movement, National Trade Union Centre (Natuc), Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) and the Federation of Independent Trade Unions and NGOS (FITUN), wishes to make it abundantly clear that Freedom Day September 1st activity will be conducted only by the leaders of the trade union federations,” it stated.
It said the trade union movement would adhere to the SoE and Covid-19 protocols and was not encouraging anyone to join the activity.
“To ensure all voices are heard, the trade union leaders alone will be standing as representatives for its membership and the citizenry of this country,” it stated.
The union leaders will highlight a range of issues affecting all citizens, especially the working class.
Among the issues being highlighted would be massive job losses; loss of income; increased food prices; increased rent; increased cost of household items; reduction in NIB pensions; increased utility rates and fuel prices.
The unions stated that leaders will also discuss the issues of privatisation, mandatory vaccination, non-negotiation of salaries, and violation of a child’s right to education.