Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says there will be no rolling back of restrictions on open-air pyre cremations for Covid-19 victims because of the “risk” involved.
According to the ministry’s current guidelines for funeral agencies, open-air pyre cremations are not allowed for people who were Covid-19-positive at the time of death, as indicated in their death certificate.
However, for those who were Covid-19-negative, crematoriums and open-air pyre cremations can be continued under the usual process.
On Monday, Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally wrote to Deyalsingh and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram, asking them to revisit their position on open-air pyre cremations for Covid-19 victims. “The difficulty which has arisen... many instances of which have happened in my own constituency, is that in each instance whereby a corpse was sent to the crematorium, the family automatically incurred an extra expense of at least $8,000 to $10,000 per corpse, sometimes causing them to be unable to perform the subsequent rituals like the shaving/dasgaarth (ten days) and bhandara (12-13 days) ceremonies,” he stated.
Rambally said where there is more than one Covid-19 death per family, “there has been debilitating financial hardship, anxiety and despondency”.
At yesterday’s Covid-19 virtual news conference, Deyalsingh was asked whether the ministry was reconsidering the ban on open-air cremations for Covid-19 victims.
He responded, saying Covid-19 health protocols were in place to keep people safe, and were not meant to be punitive or to target any person or religion. “The regulations are developed by the chief medical officer, based on all current known scientific data. The chief medical officer writes the protocols, and yes I will sign off on it and I will examine it and ask questions,” Deyalsingh said.
“I spoke to him on this matter a day ago and the current thinking is that open-air cremations seem to pose a risk. It is not something that we are looking at to roll back at this current time,” he added.
He said the CMO and his team will continue to monitor international developments, the international science and the evidence to keep persons as safe as humanly possible.