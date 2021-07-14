Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh

"No rolling back of restrictions" :Terrence Deyalsingh

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says there will be no rolling back of restrictions on open-air pyre cremations for Covid-19 victims because of the “risk” ­involved.

According to the ministry’s current guidelines for funeral agencies, open-air pyre cremations are not allowed for people who were Covid-19-positive at the time of death, as indicated in their death certificate.

However, for those who were Covid-19-negative, crematoriums and open-air pyre cremations can be continued under the usual process.

On Monday, Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally wrote to Deyal­singh and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram, asking them to revisit their position on open-air pyre cremations for Covid-19 victims. “The difficulty which has arisen... many instances of which have happened in my own constituency, is that in each instance whereby a corpse was sent to the crematorium, the family automatically incurred an extra expense of at least $8,000 to $10,000 per corpse, sometimes causing them to be unable to perform the subsequent rituals like the shaving/dasgaarth (ten days) and bhandara (12-13 days) ceremonies,” he stated.

Rambally said where there is more than one Covid-19 death per family, “there has been debilitating financial hardship, anxiety and despondency”.

At yesterday’s Covid-19 virtual news conference, Deyalsingh was asked whether the ministry was reconsidering the ban on open-air cremations for Covid-19 victims.

He responded, saying Covid-19 health protocols were in place to keep people safe, and were not meant to be punitive or to target any person or religion. “The regulations are developed by the chief medical officer, based on all current known scientific data. The chief medical officer writes the protocols, and yes I will sign off on it and I will examine it and ask questions,” Deyalsingh said.

“I spoke to him on this matter a day ago and the current thinking is that open-air cremations seem to pose a risk. It is not something that we are looking at to roll back at this current time,” he added.

He said the CMO and his team will continue to monitor international developments, the international science and the evidence to keep persons as safe as humanly possible.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

4-month-old is Tobago’s youngest case

4-month-old is Tobago’s youngest case

A four-month-old baby is Tobago’s youngest Covid-19 case.

This came to light when 13 members of a Tobago family were placed in quarantine after one of them, 65-year-old Watson George of Bon Accord, tested posi­tive for Covid-19 last month.

The bell rings no more

The bell rings no more

This is a time for joy and celebration.

So declared an emotional Kwame Jones, following the passing of his father, culture icon Brother Resistance (Lutalo Masimba).

Recommended for you