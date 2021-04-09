Opposition boycotts House sitting

Fear and concern that the Prime Minister’s Covid-positive condition had contaminated the Parliament building led to the Opposition boycott of the sitting of the House of Representatives in Port of Spain yesterday.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar stressed that the Opposition was not guilty of a dereliction of duty. Rather, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his ministers were guilty of breaking the very Covid-19 laws they are ­insisting other citizens uphold.