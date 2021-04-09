Opposition boycotts House sitting

Fear and concern that the Prime Minister’s Covid-positive condition had contaminated the Parliament building led to the Opposition boycott of the sitting of the House of Representatives in Port of Spain yesterday.
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar stressed that the Opposition was not guilty of a dereliction of duty. Rather, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his ministers were guilty of breaking the very Covid-19 laws they are insisting other citizens uphold.
As she condemned the Government for its “shameful and flagrant” violation of the laws and for engaging in a pattern of lies and cover-up, the Opposition Leader said: “The Prime Minister said it takes one fool (to disobey the Covid protocols) and now we have found the fool.”
At a news conference at her Charles Street, Port of Spain, office yesterday, Persad-Bissessar held up a photograph of the Government Covid-19 news conference on March 27 at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s, “eight days before the positive testing and therefore within the incubation period”, in which the Prime Minister was present along with Ministers Stuart Young, Terrence Deyalsingh and Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram.
“This was the Prime Minister in his very beautiful Bermuda beach shirt and this was a day when he was bouffing the population, warning and bouffing and talking about fools...and on that same day he was coughing and sniffing, he was already showing the symptoms... and here he is with all his ministers who have been in contact with him and nothing has been done. The Minister of Health is also in dereliction of duty, as is the CMO... These persons should be placed in some kind of isolation and quarantine. There should be contact tracing,” she said. “And yet the Prime Minister stated that he had not met any of his Cabinet ministers in the two weeks before his diagnosis...,” Persad-Bissessar said.
Saying the population could not believe a word the Government said, the Opposition Leader stated: “The Prime Minister said he went to Tobago and did an MRI and then we find out that the machine has not been working since last year. Another reason for (Health Minister Terrence) Deyalsingh to hang his head in shame and resign,” she said.
Kamla: Deyalsingh, Young and CMO in breach of the law
Persad-Bissessar said according to Section 12 of the Covid-19 regulations those persons who came into contact with the Prime Minister should be placed in isolation.
She quoted Section 12, which states: (1) Where the result of a test conducted by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (Carpha) or by a private medical laboratory under Regulation 11 shows that a person is suffering from the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), the Minister of Health may give such directions as he thinks fit, for—(a) the restraint, segregation and isolation of that person or any other person who, by exposure to infection from that person, is likely to suffer from the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV); (b) the removal of a person referred to in paragraph (a) to a public hospital or a designated facility; or (c) the curative treatment of a person referred to in paragraph (a).
“Who has been placed under restraint? Who has been isolated apart from the Prime Minister? Today, both Stuart Young and Terrence Deyalsingh presented themselves in the Parliament when there is clear and irrefutable evidence that they have been in touch and in the presence of the Prime Minister within the last 14 days. So, on this day, both Mr Young and Mr Deyalsingh have undermined and violated the law that every other citizen is expected to uphold,” the Opposition Leader stated.
She said following the confirmation that the Prime Minister tested positive for Covid-19, as reported on April 5, and in light of the fact that the Prime Minister was present at the last parliamentary sitting on March 26, Opposition Chief Whip David Lee wrote to the Speaker of the House, requesting information regarding safety protocols undertaken.
“We waited and up to 12.30 p.m., we did not get the courtesy of a reply to the Chief Whip’s very serious letter. This, we believe, was not only disrespectful, but contemptuous of the well-being and health of all Members of the House and all members of staff at the Parliament,” she said.
She said having received no reply from the Speaker, the Opposition MPs conscious of their oath to uphold the law, sent in letters requesting leave of absence 45 minutes before the start of the sitting.
“Our request was not even acknowledged by the Chair,” she noted.
Persad-Bissessar stressed the Opposition was concerned not just about the safety of its members, but also about the staff of the Parliament, all the officers, the Hansard reporters and all those inside the building. “The concern is further that we could become super spreaders because as parliamentarians, we interact with so many persons in the public domain,” she said.
‘One law for this Govt...’
Saying the Prime Minister had a greater duty of care (than all others) to obey the law and to protect life, Persad-Bissessar said: “So while you isolate yourself somewhere up on the hill somewhere in Tobago, you have to take measures to ensure that you do not become a spreader, who will spread to parliamentarians, who will spread to other persons.
“But from day one, this Government has demonstrated that they do not care about the lives of ordinary citizens, it is all about themselves, their friends and their family.
“There is one law for this Government and another for everyone else,” she said. “Deyalsingh was there (in the Parliament yesterday) talking about (the Opposition being guilty of a) dereliction of duty. Who is more derelict in duty than the Minister of Health who has taken no steps under the very regulations made by him?”
Told that Government leader Camille Robinson-Regis referred to a sitting at which Lee was exhibiting flu-like symptoms, Persad-Bissessar said she was present and when the Attorney General raised concerns about Lee’s health, he (Lee) informed the Government that he had tested negative for Covid-19.
Saying the Government had locked down the borders, she asked: “How did you (the Prime Minister) get it?”