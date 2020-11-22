Opposition defends abstaining on Anti-Gang Bill

Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee, Chief Whip for the United National Congress (UNC), is maintaining his position that the statistics do not support the continuation of the anti-gang legislation.
Lee was speaking during a news conference at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, at Charles Street, Port of Spain.
“Thirty months ago, the Opposition supported the reintroduction of the law. At that time, the Attorney General noted that the State knew who the gangs were. It was stated that there were approximately 2,500 gang members in Trinidad and Tobago, but the statistics do not show this. Look at the number of arrests since then. The numbers pale in comparison,” Lee said.
He acknowledged that the UNC when it was in office (2010-2015) had introduced the law, but he said this was why a sunset clause had been introduced.
“We knew then, as we know now, that this was a piece of legislation which infringed on the rights of persons. As a result we called it the test legislation. That’s why there was a sunset clause included. It was a robust piece of legislation which needed to be tested,” Lee explained.
However, he said since then, and even after supporting the subsequent amended legislation to further the law for 30 months, the UNC had not been provided any statistical data which confirmed that the law was working.
“We cannot keep extending the sunset clause, as it infringes the rights of citizens. We agreed to 30 months, and that expires soon. We asked them to tell us how the law has been working and what has been its effects. How have the gangs been eradicated. But we cannot in good consciousness give blind support,” Lee said.
He referred to the editorial in the Sunday Express yesterday which he described as “balanced and well written” as it went through the problems faced by the continuation of the legislation.
Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial supported Lee’s assertions, but she added that among the things that the Government needed to focus on was legislation to tackle the funding of gangs.
“The amendments are missing a lot. For instance, when you don’t have proper procurement legislation in place you can actually have the proliferation of gangs because they have access to funding. Gangs don’t form because people like each other and they decide to get together and form a gang. It’s because they have good funding,” Lutchmedial said.
She noted that there have been reports of some gangs thriving off the State, and she questioned what happened to these investigations.
She also refuted what she calls propaganda about the repercussions of the UNC’s failure to support the Act.
“It is absolutely untrue that anybody who has been charged under the Anti-Gang Act, charged already under the Anti-Gang Act, will be set free because of the Opposition’s failure to support the continuation of this piece of legislation,” Lutchmedial said.