Opposition Leader blasts Law Association

AN act of cowardice.
This was how Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar yesterday described the media release issued by the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) on Friday on the indemnity deal imbroglio involving former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi and Jamaica-born King’s Counsel Vincent Nelson.
Following an emergency meeting of its council on Thursday evening, the LATT issued a statement saying it was calling on Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, to break his silence and issue a “full and unambiguous statement”.
The LATT said the signing of the indemnity deal by Al-Rawi and Nelson in 2017 was “highly unusual”, made more worrying “because it appears that Mr Vincent Nelson, KC, continued to be the recipient of financial benefits from GORTT after it was signed”.
However, the LATT said it was unable to determine (in the absence of the full response requested) whether there has been corruption, misfeasance in public office or politically motivated prosecution of any public official, politician or attorney, in the absence of a statement by the current AG addressing the issue.
In a media release yesterday, the Opposition Leader said the association wasted the opportunity to use their weight as protectors of the Rule of Law and promoters of the administration of justice to firmly call out those members of their own Bar who have been found wanting and to publicly denounce their conduct.
Persad-Bissessar said the “long overdue statement, which had to be dragged out of them was pusillanimous evasion and simply repeated what we already know”.
She said the release was an exercise in cowardice, in that the LATT cunningly avoided calling to account “PNM lawyers Douglas Mendes and Gilbert Peterson” for their role in the scandal.
Two days after criminal charges against former attorney general Anand Ramlogan and ex-UNC senator Gerald Ramdeen were discontinued by Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, on October 10, Al-Rawi stated during a news conference that it was the two attorneys who advised his office on striking the deal with Nelson.
Persad-Bissessar said Mendes has previously led the PNM legal team, while Gilbert Peterson is the personal attorney and Inez Gate neighbour of Keith Rowley.
“It (the LATT’s release) was pointless in that it calls upon disgraced Reginald Armour to answer questions via a press release, without saying if they have written to him demanding answers. How can the LATT call on Reginald Armour to provide an unambiguous statement when he himself has been implicated in this scandal by Faris Al-Rawi?” Persad-Bissessar asked.
She said what was stated by the LATT, headed by Senior Counsel Sophia Chote, can only be described as “independent senator chatter—cowardly and sufficiently vague so as continue in the good graces of the State’s legal gravy train while simultaneously protecting self-interests and those of some of their colleagues”.
“It truly is a chilling moment for the democracy of Trinidad and Tobago when the LATT will not vigorously defend the constitutional rights of citizens from persecution.”
“The right-thinking citizens of our country, today, cry shame on the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago for their dishonourable cowardice in the face of the worst constitutional scandal in our country’s 60-year independent history,” Persad-Bissessar stated.