Opposition Leader calls for list from President

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has reiterated her call for President Paula-Mae Weekes to say why the list of suitably qualified people to act as Police Commissioner was not presented to the Parliament as required by law.
And noting Police Service Commission (PolSC) member Courtney McNish resigned with immediate effect on Tuesday, she said it is now the duty and responsibility of all the remaining members of the PolSC to follow McNish’s lead.
“I again call on the remaining members of the PolSC, chairman Bliss Seepersad, Roger Kawalsingh and Susan Craig-James, to tender their resignations forthwith,” Persad-Bissessar said in a release yesterday.
She said the PolSC must say whether the list of people qualified to act as Police Commissioner was sent to the President as required by law.
Persad-Bissessar said the 2009 order which deals with acting appointments states that where the appointment of a successor is pending, the commission can appoint the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to act in the office of CoP and Assistant Commissioner of Police to act in the office of DCP.
She added that unlike the appointment of a DCP to act as CoP, which the PolSC can do, the new 2021 order, which deals with people who are/were on contract, gives no such power to the PolSC. The procedure set out in the Constitution ought to have been followed by the PolSC and the President, she added.
Persad-Bissessar said due to the PolSC’s mishandling of this matter, there are now two acting police commissioners.
“There is also the grave perception that the PolSC’s shambolic handling of this serious matter was driven by direct influence from the Government. If that is true, it would be a serious breach of safeguards meant to shield the Police Service Commission and TTPS from political interference,” said Persad-Bissessar.