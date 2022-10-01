A Cabinet out of touch with reality.
So said Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar yesterday in her response to the 2022/23 budget, as she urged members of “this clueless Cabinet” to “come down from there” and “face the reality”. Harping on a clear disconnect between the Cabinet and the population, the Opposition Leader used the phrase “come down from there” several times as she slammed the “hateful budget” presented by the “out of touch” Minister of Finance.
Noting that this Government had presided over several hikes in the price of fuel, which had caused increased prices in every single good and service, she said until Monday she thought everyone in the country knew prices had risen substantially over the past few years. But, she said, the Minister of Finance and members of the Government were the only persons who didn’t seem to know this. Citing the Minister of Finance’s statement that inflation had been kept “at bay” in previous years and was now trending upwards at 4.7 per cent in 2022, the Opposition Leader asked: “Is this a joke? Are you so out of touch with reality?”
Speaking in the House of Representatives, the Opposition Leader said: “The entire Cabinet seems to be out of touch with reality.” Referring to Sport Minister Shamfa Cudjoe, Persad-Bissessar said: “When one member who makes about $60,000 in monthly salary racks up roaming bills of thousands of dollars, drinks almond milk, could glibly speak about sacrifice—shame, shame, shame! Another member takes to Facebook to complain about being cut out of a picture from a newspaper (a reference to San Fernando East MP Brian Manning)—is this real? Are these the people running our country? And then the prime minister talks about misbehaving. The only misbehaviour I am seeing is on the part of that Government, a Cabinet which has totally mismanaged the economy and put our citizens at risk.”
The Opposition Leader said the comparison of prices in September 2015 and September 2022 showed that chicken increased by 31 per cent; baby formula by 34 per cent; smoked herring with bone by 57 per cent; table margarine by 90 per cent; and that the prices of fresh fruit, vegetables, meat and fish had “skyrocketed”.
She said the net effect on pensioners, recipients of social welfare grants and the employed would be a substantial decrease in purchasing power. She said the additional $1,500 from the increase in personal allowance exemption worked out to a mere $4.10 a day, hardly enough to offset the increase in the fuel prices.
for workers
Persad-Bissessar said in the face of this, the Government’s refusal to settle wage negotiations and offer to unions “breadcrumbs...which they have rightfully rejected”, less than minimum wages, was unforgivable.
She said public servants were sold the dream that the Government would review pensions and index their entitlements by 2020, but this was another broken promise.
She said since the presentation of the budget on Monday, “a giant wave of despair and anger had swept over the country’s poor and working class sections. The budget’s wrath was directed at the farmers, trade unions, maxi-taxi operators, petrol dealers, senior citizens, passengers of the inter-island ferry service, the travelling public, mothers, all but a “chosen few”, she added.
She reiterated her call for the Government to “withdraw the property tax”, saying “now is not the time”.
She said only “greedy and predatory individuals and organisations would genuinely support” such “wicked policies” that “heap suffering on the poor and working class”.
And she added, it was so sad to see some fearful individuals and organisations praising these measures that bring pain to the majority of the population because they feared victimisation from this PNM government.
“This Government will continue to treat the private sector with contempt and disdain because the PNM weaponises access to payments, contracts and refunds to instil fear of loss of livelihoods to suppress criticism,” she said.
Old battery buying
Persad-Bissessar said the Government’s response to the realities facing the country was “borrow, borrow and tax, tax, tax”. She said every citizen had become poorer by $30,178 because of the policies and practices of the Government, since in the last year of her government GDP per capita was $140,110 and now according to the latest available data at the CSO (2021) real GDP stood at $109,391. “No amount of marketing can mask a failing economy,” she said, pointing to the continuous decline in the energy-based economy, notwithstanding the “astronomical prices” for energy commodities.
She said unemployment had increased under the Rowley administration, citing the closure of the Petrotrin refinery and other State companies. She asked what happened to the proposed sale of the refinery, stating that after four years of closure, it is a case of “buying scrap iron, ole battery buying”, a reference of the itinerant scrap iron dealers.
She said WASA’s strategic plan involved the sacking of 2,500 WASA employees and a proposal to the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) for increases in water rates. She challenged the unemployment figures, saying that based on NIB reports, some 113,000 persons with jobs contributing to the NIB in 2015 were no longer contributing in 2020. “This implies that 113,000 persons were added to the unemployment pool, although it was strangely never reflected in the CSO employment data, which reported low unemployment levels,” Persad-Bissessar stated.
“Moreover, according to the NIB reports, the total number of contributors increased by 41,919 from June 2020 to June 2021. This figure is suspicious as it would mean that in the height of lockdowns and business closures, 41,010 jobs were created. That simply does not make sense,” she said.
Forex secret
Addressing the state of the economy, Persad-Bissessar challenged the optimistic economic outlook presented by Finance Minister Colm Imbert, saying that in many instances the data was “cherry-picked and falsified” to lull people into thinking “things were great”.
She said Imbert’s use of nominal GDP to create the illusion of growth was either based on “intellectual dishonesty, statistical fraud or academic professional incompetence”.
House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George got to her legs to ask the Opposition Leader to withdraw some of her words which, she said, imputed improper motives.
The Opposition Leader withdrew (whatever was deemed to be the offending word), but said she hoped this did not continue for the rest of her contribution.
She said real GDP had fallen by $37.5 billion between when the Rowley Government took office in 2015 and 2022, and that the data showed that the Minister of Finance was wrong in claiming GDP grew in 2021.
Persad-Bissessar said the Rowley-led administration inherited a healthy economy but after seven years and expenditure of $393 billion, the Government had failed miserably.
“Far from GDP being the highest ever, the actual figures show that output has shrunk to what it was decade ago. Under this minister the country’s production of goods and services has collapsed,” she said.