Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar yesterday slammed Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley for saying the killing of Venezuelan baby Yaelvis Santoyo Sarabia was an accident.
In a media release titled “Rowley’s Gulf of Shame”, she said the tragic killing of a Venezuelan infant by the Coast Guard is the culmination of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s repeated failure to address the massive humanitarian crisis unfolding in Venezuela and institute proper policies with regard to migrants and border security.
Persad-Bissessar said, since 2018, she has been urging the Government to address the humanitarian disaster unfolding with regard to Venezuelan migrants illegally entering Trinidad and Tobago.
“The Rowley-led Government not only refused to seriously address this grave issue, they flat out denied it was occurring,” she said, adding that the shooting death of the baby warrants a comprehensive investigation.
She also said a responsible Government would immediately fire National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, “but in Rowley’s failed state of lawlessness, his option is to ‘blame Kamla’. If the lives of our own citizens which are being lost to crime day after day in Trinidad and Tobago do not matter to Keith Rowley, perhaps it is expecting too much from this PNM Government to think infants being killed on our borders matter”.
Persad-Bissessar stated now that there is the spectre of international condemnation,Rowley is scrambling for cover by desperately attempting to suggest the tragedy is a one-off accident.
“Unsurprisingly, Rowley resorted once again to blaming me for raising this matter, accusing me of disrespecting our Coast Guard,” she stated.
“This incident is far from a one-off accident as Rowley is pathetically attempting to claim to cover his tracks,” she stated.
Persad-Bissessar further knocked Rowley, reminding him of his Government’s policy in deporting migrant children, that “it was his government which shamelessly deported 16 children including a four-month-old infant, by placing them on pirogues at Cedros and telling them to make their way across the treacherous waters of the Gulf of Paria to Venezuela”.
She added that, in 2019, a migrant vessel carrying over 30 persons capsized in the Gulf of Paria with only nine survivors being found.
This incident, she stated, was never acknowledged by the Rowley regime, and no attempts were made to prevent it from happening again.
“Despite the cosy relationship which exists between Keith Rowley and Nicolas Maduro, no serious attempts have been made by Keith Rowley to hold Venezuelan authorities responsible for preventing illegal border crossings,” stated Persad-Bissessar.
She said stated T&T faces immense embarrassment and scrutiny from news media and international agencies over the horrific death of a migrant baby.