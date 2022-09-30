Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar will deliver her reply to the 2022/23 budget at 10 a.m. today in the House of Representatives.
She would have the same amount of speaking time as was taken by Minister of Finance Colm Imbert, which is approximately four hours. If she uses all her allotted time, she would complete her presentation around 2 p.m.
The Opposition Leader has already indicated the Opposition’s total lack of support for the hike in fuel prices, which she has argued will bring more pressure and hardship on the population. She is expected to elaborate on this issue, and also berate the Government for the high food prices in general.
In addition, she may address the Prime Minister’s statement that citizens should be smarter when planning trips and consider the implications for the consumption of fuel, as well as Shamfa Cudjoe’s statement about people’s unwillingness to sacrifice, both of which have provoked widespread criticism.
Traditionally, the Opposition Leader scrutinises every facet of Government’s policy and expenditure in her reply.
The House of Representatives is expected to sit for five more days before the Standing Finance Committee begins its examination of the budget documents.
The budget must be passed by both the House of Representatives and the Senate by the end of October.