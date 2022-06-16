Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has called on the public to be kind to one another and be spiritually strong as the country faces economic and other hardships.
Persad-Bissessar made the call in her message commemorating Corpus Christi, which is being observed today.
She said the occasion, celebrated by Christians, is a time to remember God in our lives, even amidst the “many social ills, the many economic burdens and other forms of hardship facing our citizens”.
“With rising unemployment, rising cases of school violence, rising crime, rising mental burdens in the family unit, as well as lack of opportunity for youth, now is the time that we as a people must draw upon God’s presence in our lives to inspire each other with kindness, with a listening ear, with dedicated selfless actions and, most importantly, to offer hope to each other,” Persad-Bissessar said.
“Regardless of our varying religious backgrounds, it is important to strengthen ourselves spiritually to acknowledge God in all our daily actions and our daily routines and know that God is present in the good as well as the tough times.”
Persad-Bissessar added that Corpus Christi must be a call to action to the nation to restore and practise love and forgiveness.
“Corpus Christi is not only an acknowledgement of God’s never-ending presence amongst us to offer hope but a reminder of his sacrifice and promise to us to ensure our salvation,” she said.
“Let Corpus Christi 2022 not be another holiday but a day when citizens across our nation firmly acknowledge God’s blessings in our individual lives and use this as a driving force to restore Trinidad and Tobago to a place we all can be proud of.”