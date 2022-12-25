Opposition Leader: Time to stand up for citizens

Deshawn Pierre

Moment with Kamla: Deshawn Pierre takes a photo with Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar during her annual toy drive at Lilly Recreation Ground, Siparia, last Tuesday.

—Photo: DEXTER PHILIP

IT is “unfortunate, disappointing and contradictory to the spirit of the Christmas season” that Government has abandoned citizens at this time of rising cost of living and out-of-control crime, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said yesterday.

Today, the hardship and pain of many of our citizens are evident, with devastating stories being reported in the media, she said in a media release, in which she delivered season’s greetings to the population.

The former prime minister said what was needed was for the Government to step up and do its job of protecting and providing for its citizens.

“Christmas must be a renewal for us all. I call on those in authority to stand up and serve our citizens. I urge all of you as well to look out for each other this Christmas season. Even if you cannot give financially, a kind word or a helping hand may be what is needed and welcomed,” said Persad-Bissessar.

She added that as the world celebrates Christmas today she wanted to remind everyone that the season is more than just the festive lights, gifts, food and pageantry which we all enjoy.

“Christmas reminds us of God’s promise to always be with us, always guide us and always love us by giving His Son to us on this blessed day. Christmas is filled with inspiration and enrichment which can guide us all despite our faiths.

“We are reminded that even though Joseph and Mary could not find a room at an inn, they were graced with the humble manger which was visited by shepherds and the Three Wise Men,” she stated.

Persad-Bissessar went on to add that citizens must find comfort, that despite how turbulent times can be, despite how uncertain events can seem, God will always make a way for his children to fulfil their purpose.

“Christmas at every angle offers us hope and enlightenment which we so need as a nation right now. Just as an Angel of the Lord appeared to Joseph warning of Herod’s threat to baby Jesus, so too, we as a nation must find hope that whatever dangers, whatever threats face us, persistent prayer and faith in the Lord will lead us to safety. For me, the most important element of Christmas is kindness. Kindness has been the foundation of the Christmas story,” she said.

She stated that over her years as a member of Parliament, she has often looked forward to Christmas as she and her team engaged in a week-long distribution of toys, gifts and relief for those in need “as I have done this (last) week”.

“Kindness, compassion and service to the people were defining drivers of the Government I led, and remain at the core of the UNC’s philosophy,” stated Persad-Bissessar.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Opposition Leader: Time to stand up for citizens

Opposition Leader: Time to stand up for citizens

IT is “unfortunate, disappointing and contradictory to the spirit of the Christmas season” that Government has abandoned citizens at this time of rising cost of living and out-of-control crime, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said yesterday.

You can be compensated by State

You can be compensated by State

Did you know that survivors of violent crimes can stand to be compensated by the State for their injuries?

The Criminal Injuries Compensation Act, 21 of 1999 (the Act) provides for the families or dependants of those who die as a result of violent crime to be compensated by the State.

The Act allows for compensation to persons or dependants of persons who suffered “criminal injury” and injury as a direct result of a crime of violence, and includes any harm or injury done to a person’s physical or mental condition.

LET THERE BE PEACE

LET THERE BE PEACE

In the spirit of the season, we wish you, our dear readers, joy and happiness. Above all, we wish you the peace of knowing that you and your loved ones are safe and free from the risk of random or targeted violence.

On a day like today, Christmas Day, we would normally be inclined to keep it light and spread joy to the world. But these are not normal times, not when our own are losing their lives to violence in record numbers or are walking wounded, traumatised by the point of a gun or knife or sheer brute force.

Refused licence on 3 grounds

Refused licence on 3 grounds

The Margaret Kistow Home was refused a licence to operate by the Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (CATT) on three grounds.

The home appealed this decision, stating that it was not given an opportunity to defend itself, and that there was also a conflict of interest with respect to one of the members of the Judith Jones investigative committee.

Fyzal was a Christmas person

Fyzal was a Christmas person

The Kurban household during Christmas time is usually full of family, joy, laughter and celebration—but this Christmas is a difficult one.

It is the first Christmas since the patriarch of the family, Fyzal Kurban, lost his life in what has now become known as the Paria diving tragedy.

Kurban, 57, was one of four LMCS divers who died after being pulled into an undersea pipeline while undertaking maintenance work for Paria Fuel Trading Company on February 25.

Recommended for you