Opposition Leader: Time to stand up for citizens

IT is “unfortunate, disappointing and contradictory to the spirit of the Christmas season” that Government has abandoned citizens at this time of rising cost of living and out-of-control crime, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said yesterday.
Today, the hardship and pain of many of our citizens are evident, with devastating stories being reported in the media, she said in a media release, in which she delivered season’s greetings to the population.
The former prime minister said what was needed was for the Government to step up and do its job of protecting and providing for its citizens.
“Christmas must be a renewal for us all. I call on those in authority to stand up and serve our citizens. I urge all of you as well to look out for each other this Christmas season. Even if you cannot give financially, a kind word or a helping hand may be what is needed and welcomed,” said Persad-Bissessar.
She added that as the world celebrates Christmas today she wanted to remind everyone that the season is more than just the festive lights, gifts, food and pageantry which we all enjoy.
“Christmas reminds us of God’s promise to always be with us, always guide us and always love us by giving His Son to us on this blessed day. Christmas is filled with inspiration and enrichment which can guide us all despite our faiths.
“We are reminded that even though Joseph and Mary could not find a room at an inn, they were graced with the humble manger which was visited by shepherds and the Three Wise Men,” she stated.
Persad-Bissessar went on to add that citizens must find comfort, that despite how turbulent times can be, despite how uncertain events can seem, God will always make a way for his children to fulfil their purpose.
“Christmas at every angle offers us hope and enlightenment which we so need as a nation right now. Just as an Angel of the Lord appeared to Joseph warning of Herod’s threat to baby Jesus, so too, we as a nation must find hope that whatever dangers, whatever threats face us, persistent prayer and faith in the Lord will lead us to safety. For me, the most important element of Christmas is kindness. Kindness has been the foundation of the Christmas story,” she said.
She stated that over her years as a member of Parliament, she has often looked forward to Christmas as she and her team engaged in a week-long distribution of toys, gifts and relief for those in need “as I have done this (last) week”.
“Kindness, compassion and service to the people were defining drivers of the Government I led, and remain at the core of the UNC’s philosophy,” stated Persad-Bissessar.