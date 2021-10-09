The Opposition is seeking to take action against Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi for saying that family of Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has rented property to the State.
The UNC, in a statement yesterday, said it has written to the House Speaker, seeking leave to move a Motion of Privileges against the Attorney General.
Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal has filed the Motion of Privileges to the Speaker, in an attempt to ensure such “untruths are not allowed to persist”, the statement said.
The UNC recalled that Al-Rawi, in response to Persad-Bissessar in the budget debate, stated: “And the Leader of the Opposition is also not telling the country that under her prime ministership... rented properties to... Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s family members... received rentals from the Government.”
The UNC responded: “Try as he might, Al-Rawi cannot mask the fact that he must answer questions over the sale of his Porsche to former Police Service Commission member Roger Kawalsingh.
“Nor can he conceal the fact that while thousands across our nation struggle to make ends meet, he and his relatives are receiving millions of taxpayer monies from the Rowley Government with the approval of his Cabinet colleagues.”
The UNC said with these “patently false” statements, the AG continues to debase himself and his office.
“These are the actions of a desperate man who is frantically trying to find cover from the serious accusations of misconduct that have been levelled against him,” stated the UNC.