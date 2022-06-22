Opposition to exit House, Senate when AG on his legs

The Opposition United National Congress (UNC) has taken a position to exit the Parliament Chamber both in the House of Representatives and in the Senate whenever Attorney General Reginald Armour SC is on his legs making a contribution to a debate.
At the Senate sitting yesterday, the six UNC Opposition Senators walked out of the Chamber on two occasions when Armour joined the debate on the Bills of Exchange (Amendment) Bill and The National Insurance (Amendment) Bill.
On June 13, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar led a walkout of the Parliament when Armour stood to speak. She indicated then that the Opposition believes he is unfit to continue to hold office as Attorney General – a position she reiterated yesterday.
Speaking to the Express by phone yesterday, Opposition Senator Wade Mark, leader of the Opposition bench in the Senate, said the UNC will continue to walk out on Armour as long as he is AG. He said it was the UNC’s view that the Attorney General has lost all moral authority as the guardian of citizens’ rights and the titular head of the bar to speak on any issue affecting the people of Trinidad and Tobago.
Mark noted that the AG was on his legs as he spoke to the Express and the Opposition remained out of the Chamber until he was finished.
“We have taken a decision that whenever he is speaking, we will not be there to grace him with our present,” he said.
He said Armour’s statement which he issued on Monday is a “confession” that he was untruthful.
“You couldn’t tell me that you could not recall being a senior attorney, your memory failed you…he thinks the citizens of this country are all fools and he can continue to insult us? No. He is seeking to buy time hoping that the people of this country will forget this issue, the man has no moral dignity, he has no moral authority and we have no confidence in the Attorney General,” he said.
Mark said this is why the Opposition has filed motions of no confidence in the AG in both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the AG.