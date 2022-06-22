Opposition to exit House, Senate when AG on his legs

Kamla Persad-Bissessar

Opposition Leader: Kamla Persad-Bissessar

The Opposition United National Congress (UNC) has taken a position to exit the Parliament Chamber both in the House of Representatives and in the Senate whenever Attorney General Reginald Armour SC is on his legs making a contribution to a debate.

At the Senate sitting yesterday, the six UNC Opposition Senators walked out of the Chamber on two occasions when Armour joined the debate on the Bills of Exchange (Amendment) Bill and The National Insurance (Amendment) Bill.

On June 13, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar led a walkout of the Parliament when Armour stood to speak. She indicated then that the Opposition believes he is unfit to continue to hold office as Attorney General – a position she reiterated yesterday.

Speaking to the Express by phone yesterday, Opposition Senator Wade Mark, leader of the Opposition bench in the Senate, said the UNC will continue to walk out on Armour as long as he is AG. He said it was the UNC’s view that the Attorney General has lost all moral authority as the guardian of citizens’ rights and the titular head of the bar to speak on any issue affecting the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

Mark noted that the AG was on his legs as he spoke to the Express and the Opposition remained out of the Chamber until he was finished.

“We have taken a decision that whenever he is speaking, we will not be there to grace him with our present,” he said.

He said Armour’s statement which he issued on Monday is a “confession” that he was untruthful.

“You couldn’t tell me that you could not recall being a senior attorney, your memory failed you…he thinks the citizens of this country are all fools and he can continue to insult us? No. He is seeking to buy time hoping that the people of this country will forget this issue, the man has no moral dignity, he has no moral authority and we have no confidence in the Attorney General,” he said.

Mark said this is why the Opposition has filed motions of no confidence in the AG in both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the AG.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Opposition to exit House, Senate when AG on his legs

Opposition to exit House, Senate when AG on his legs

The Opposition United National Congress (UNC) has taken a position to exit the Parliament Chamber both in the House of Representatives and in the Senate whenever Attorney General Reginald Armour SC is on his legs making a contribution to a debate.

Fallen pole causes traffic woes

Fallen pole causes traffic woes

NORTH-West Trinidad was briefly pummelled by heavy rains yesterday, leading to flash flooding, a toppled lamppost and heavy traffic heading east.

The rains began pouring shortly after 1.30 p.m. hours after an adverse weather alert had been discontinued following the passage of a tropical wave that affected most of Trinidad from Monday evening into late Monday night.

JACOB: MURDERS NOT OUT OF HAND

JACOB: MURDERS NOT OUT OF HAND

Six murders recorded within 24 hours on Monday pushed the 2022 murder toll to 249.

And while at a comparative glance to 2021, this may be a 45.6 per cent increase in murders from the same period when the toll stood at 171, it is actually on par with pre-pandemic levels.

For the period January 1 to June 20 in 2018, the murder toll stood at 269. The country reported 518 murders by year-end.

OH GOD, AGAIN?

OH GOD, AGAIN?

That was the outcry from the public yesterday as news travelled across the capital, that as of today, the price of flour has increased for the second time this year.

Following an announcement from National Flour Mills (NFM) that soaring commodity prices forced a 33 per cent increase for wholesale and a 28 per cent increase to retail flour prices, people are now asking the question how to survive in a country where many are struggling to afford basic necessities like food.

Mr Trinidad Railways

Mr Trinidad Railways

If ever a Government makes a real attempt at solving Trinidad’s failing transportation system, there is one person they will need to speak with.

Glen Beadon will be at his home in the town of Hanley Castle, England, surrounded by a vast archive contain­ing all we need to know about the railroad that, once upon a time, moved people and pro­ducts around the island.

Recommended for you