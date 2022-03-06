Order of Supervision placed on Yaelvis’s parents

Darielvis Sarabia

ILLEGAL ENTRY: Darielvis Sarabia and her husband, Yermis Santollo, parents of toddler Yaelvis Santollo Sarabia (below). Yaelvis was shot and killed on February 5, when their vessel was intercepted by the Coast Guard.

An Order of Supervision has been placed on illegal migrants Darielvis Sarabia and her husband, Yermis Santollo, pending the outcome of a police investigation.

Under an Order of Supervision, Immigration is given the responsibility to supervise those who breach immigration laws.

Additionally, such an order is issued when an individual has been released from physical custody, in this case the hospital, and into the custody of Immigration.

Both Sarabia and Santollo came into Trinidad and Tobago illegally. It remains unclear exactly when Santollo arrived. However, Sarabia, along with her one-year-old son and 16 others, attempted to enter T&T undocumented on February 5. They had left their hometown of Tucupita.

The vessel they occupied was intercepted by Coast Guard officers following an alleged stand-off which resulted in the Coast Guard firing at the vessel’s engine. Sarabia was seated near the vessel’s engine, holding her one-year-old son, Yaelvis Santollo Sarabia, when he was shot in the head.

Sarabia has been discharged from hospital and is expected to be questioned by police officers.

Following the incident, both the Coast Guard and Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) gave an undertaking that internal and external investigations will take place.

Asked for an update on the investigation last Tuesday, public affairs officer of the T&T Coast Guard Lt Kerron Valere said: “The authority to investigate any deaths that occur in Trinidad and Tobago resides with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

“However, the TTCG continues to work closely with the TTPS to ensure that the investigation into this matter is completed as expeditiously as possible.”

When contacted, Ag Supt of the Southern Division Ian Carty said “investigations are continuing in earnest, and up to this point the investigative team has received full cooperation from the parties ­involved”.

Carty is leading the investigation.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Rescuer hailed a hero

Rescuer hailed a hero

Citizens have hailed diver Ronald Ramoutar a true hero.

He was one of the first to enter the waters off Pointe-a-Pierre on the afternoon of Friday, February 25, in search of the five divers who were sucked into a 30-inch subsea pipeline owned by Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd.

54,000 sign petition to fire Paria Fuel’s board

54,000 sign petition to fire Paria Fuel’s board

The petition calling for the dismissal of the board and management of Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd had gathered over 54,000 signatures as of yesterday afternoon.

The person behind the petition, attorney Vanessa Soobrattie, believes the people of Trinidad and Tobago have the power to demand that the officials step aside to ensure there is some independent integrity in the investigation into the diving tragedy.

Order of Supervision placed on Yaelvis’s parents

Order of Supervision placed on Yaelvis’s parents

An Order of Supervision has been placed on illegal migrants Darielvis Sarabia and her husband, Yermis Santollo, pending the outcome of a police investigation.

Under an Order of Supervision, Immigration is given the responsibility to supervise those who breach immigration laws.

Additionally, such an order is issued when an individual has been released from physical custody, in this case the hospital, and into the custody of Immigration.

BRUTALITY AT SEA

BRUTALITY AT SEA

Just under a month after the Coast Guard found itself at the centre of an incident at sea in which a toddler was killed, allegations are once again being brought against the organisation—this time by the crew of a Grenadian vessel.

FIRST FAREWELL

FIRST FAREWELL

Christopher Boodram, the only man to survive the Paria pipeline tragedy, held on to the casket bearing the body of his friend and employer, Kazim Ali Jr, and wailed yesterday.

Mourners held on to him and wept.

The funeral service, which was done under Muslim rites, was streamed live on YouTube.

Recommended for you