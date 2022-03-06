Order of Supervision placed on Yaelvis’s parents

An Order of Supervision has been placed on illegal migrants Darielvis Sarabia and her husband, Yermis Santollo, pending the outcome of a police investigation.
Under an Order of Supervision, Immigration is given the responsibility to supervise those who breach immigration laws.
Additionally, such an order is issued when an individual has been released from physical custody, in this case the hospital, and into the custody of Immigration.
Both Sarabia and Santollo came into Trinidad and Tobago illegally. It remains unclear exactly when Santollo arrived. However, Sarabia, along with her one-year-old son and 16 others, attempted to enter T&T undocumented on February 5. They had left their hometown of Tucupita.
The vessel they occupied was intercepted by Coast Guard officers following an alleged stand-off which resulted in the Coast Guard firing at the vessel’s engine. Sarabia was seated near the vessel’s engine, holding her one-year-old son, Yaelvis Santollo Sarabia, when he was shot in the head.
Sarabia has been discharged from hospital and is expected to be questioned by police officers.
Following the incident, both the Coast Guard and Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) gave an undertaking that internal and external investigations will take place.
Asked for an update on the investigation last Tuesday, public affairs officer of the T&T Coast Guard Lt Kerron Valere said: “The authority to investigate any deaths that occur in Trinidad and Tobago resides with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.
“However, the TTCG continues to work closely with the TTPS to ensure that the investigation into this matter is completed as expeditiously as possible.”
When contacted, Ag Supt of the Southern Division Ian Carty said “investigations are continuing in earnest, and up to this point the investigative team has received full cooperation from the parties involved”.
Carty is leading the investigation.