Origin of spike pre-dates Easter

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday strenuously rejected the assertion that Tobago and its people were the cause of the current Covid-19 spike.
In a statement on the increased Covid restrictions announced yesterday, the Prime Minister hit out at “divisive” politicians who have sought to jump on Tobago and to blame the Easter weekend in the sister isle as the source of the increasing community spread.
These “dividers” were misrepresenting the facts, he said.
The Prime Minister reiterated that Caroni, Victoria and St George East were the locations of the highest increases in confirmed viral infection—not Tobago. “The CMO data sheets today continue to confirm that the areas of accelerating increases of confirmed viral infection continue to be County Caroni, County Victoria and St George East.
“To set about to separate the people of Tobago or their tourism economy for special hatred is misleading and just plain wrong.
“Against the data set, it is unnecessary and purely divisive for politicians with nothing useful to contribute to be trying to establish that our current circumstances are as a result of a successful Easter weekend in Tobago,” he said.
Rowley said he was rejecting “any attempt to misrepresent the facts and the placing of blame on Tobago for hosting a few thousands who chose to spend their time in that part of the country with family and friends or just strangers enjoying the ambience that exists there”.
‘Over 50,000 travelled’
The Prime Minister’s statement was that it was a “few thousands” who went Tobago for the Easter period. However, Works Minister Rohan Sinanan on April 9 said that in the week leading up to the Easter long holiday weekend, over 50,000 people travelled between the two islands on the air- and seabridge.
Sinanan said the figure represented a seven-day count from one weekend to the other, but that the largest number of travellers were on Holy Thursday and Good Friday. “I want to congratulate the people at CAL, the people at the port and the people at Nidco for doing a fantastic job because we had in excess of 50,000 people moving back and forth, and everything ran smoothly even though we are in a pandemic,” the minister said.
Unwelcome rising cases
The Prime Minister said the origin of the increased community spread pre-dated the Easter weekend. “It is not where you spend your time, it is what you do there. For those who see political opportunities in these trying circumstances, I want to remind them that even before Easter, the areas of spiking community spread were in County Caroni and County Victoria. Subsequently, the third most affected zone was St George East,” he said.
The Prime Minister said yesterday “in response to the unwelcome rising numbers of infected persons and those needing hospital care”, he had authorised some further restrictions on the exposure and movements of the population.
“I trust that you will see the need for these actions and undertake to comply,” he said.
He added: “I am aware that not every citizen will see it this way, but what we have to guard against is allowing the circumstances of the pandemic to further destroy us as a people wanting the best for ourselves, our families, our communities and our nation.”
Rowley said before the Easter vacation, he pointed out that with a period of extended holidays and weekends centred around Easter, other holidays and religious celebrations, the population had to be acutely aware of its vulnerability to infection. “I asked that even as we were getting tired of the stresses that there were dangers if we relaxed, and benefits to be had if we complied with an improved sense of personal responsibility,” he said.
Faith in God
The Prime Minister said, however, that the Government’s approach towards curbing the spread of the virus would continue to be a reliance on national cooperation in the effort to minimise and suppress the virus until it can be overcome.
“That approach is still valid and I ask fellow citizens to do their individual parts in order to bring us the results we desire,” he said, adding that the “problem of reduced compliance is all over the country and should be seen as such if we are to rectify the situation and get back to a level that could see us rolling back the recent restrictions. I ask for your individual cooperation. This and our abiding faith in God will see us through”.
The Prime Minister, who was among those who went to Tobago for the Easter period, tested positive for Covid-19 on April 6 and has been confined to the official residence in Blenheim, Tobago.
The Government yesterday announced several new measures, including a ban on public congregation for entertainment events and concerts; restriction on congregations at places of worship to 25 per cent (down from 50); a reversion of the public service to 50 per cent; and limitation on the numbers at weddings and funerals to ten persons.