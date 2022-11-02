Oropune to get $36m community, commercial centres

THE community of Oropune will be getting a facelift for the new year and beyond as the Government plans to spend $36 million to construct not one, but two centres in the area.
According to Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (UDeCOTT) chairman Noel Garcia, $14 million is to be spent to construct the Oropune Community Centre and $22 million on the Oropune Commercial Centre.
Garcia announced this following the sod-turning ceremony for the two centres, which was held at Oropune Gardens yesterday.
The construction is a collaborative effort between UDeCOTT and the Housing Development Corporation (HDC), with a completed community centre within the next 12 months and a commercial centre in the next 16 months, according to Garcia.
Giving the feature address, Minister of Housing and Urban Development Camille Robinson-Regis said the commercial block, comprising 4,000 square feet, will be built to house a mini mart, pharmacy and other rentable shops.
Additionally, approximately 2,600 square feet is being allocated as open green space to facilitate temporary markets and pop-up shops, along with an area for parking, a loading bay and police post.
The remainder of the site is for future commercial development, in accordance with the needs of the community.
Robinson-Regis said: “This commercial hub has been on the cards since 2019 and there have been several meetings between HDC and the residents and I am happy that today we are in a position, partnering with UDeCOTT, to breathe life into what many might have considered the dead bones of that discussion.
“This commercial hub, ideally located at the intersection of Oropune Boulevard and Oropune Circular Road, has a total site area of approximately 85,000 square feet, of which one-quarter is being developed in this the first phase. With a centrally-located zone already designated for commercial and community use, the HDC is of the firm view that the development of this hub could more than adequately address the residents’ need for a safe space to conduct their various entrepreneurial pursuits.”
“We are confident of the potential success of this venture, if only because we have the commitment of small business owners who are actual residents of this area, mindful of the community dynamics and therefore invested in its success,” she added.
In the absence of Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe, a director in the Ministry, Gwyneth Alexander, said the community centre will be a two-storey facility inclusive of an auditorium with a capacity of 200, a computer lab, gym, laundry, library space, and a kitchen.
She said once completed by the end of next year, it will be a “Christmas gift” to the community.
She added that in the past few months, the Ministry has delivered eight other facilities throughout Trinidad, including the Maloney Community Pool, Belmont Community Centre, Lisas Gardens Community Centre in Couva, Maitigual Community Centre in Petit Bourg, Caiman Community Centre in St Joseph, Tacarigua Community Centre, Maraval Community Centre, and the Mahaica Sports Complex in Point Fortin.
Also present yesterday were Minister in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development Adrian Leonce and St Augustine Member of Parliament Khadijah Ameen.