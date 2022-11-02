Oropune to get $36m community, commercial centres

THE Keith Rowley Government is clueless about solving the crime crisis and it is time for the “keyboard warriors” to take action as criminals have Trinidad and Tobago under siege, says Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

Speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting on Monday, the former prime minister said people have asked why is the UNC not marching.

She threw back the question to citizens: “What are you doing!? We are all in this thing together and we will not get out of it if you sit down home and you are armchair politicians and keyboard warriors.