Separate funeral services will be held later this week for murdered mother of two, Omatie Deobarran, and her husband, Amar.
Omatie, 35, was chopped to death at her marital home in Barrackpore on Friday night. Her attacker, the man she married 14 years ago, died at hospital after consuming poison.
Omatie’s body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park where an autopsy is expected to be performed tomorrow, her cousin, Tricia Kanchan, said.
An autopsy will be performed on Amar Deobarran’s body at the San Fernando mortuary.
The families have planned separate funerals.
Kanchan said, “No, we are not having a joint funeral. My cousin’s body will go to her father’s home and a service will be performed according to Vedic rites. That was what she would have wanted and we will honour that.”
Deobarran’s two children have been staying with their grandfather and other relatives at her family’s home in Mohess Road, Penal.
Kanchan said she will care for the children, ages 13 and eight years.
“The children are comfortable with me. They will stay with me and I would take care of them after the funeral. The children are traumatised and we are trying to protect them,” she said.
Outpouring of love
Kanchan said her family was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support for her cousin since the incident.
“I am happy women are speaking out. You need to stand up for yourself and against violence. This is something that needs to be addressed. I don’t want this to ever happen to another woman,” she said.
Omatie, a supervisor at Bankers Insurance, was chopped repeatedly on the neck and arms around 8 p.m. on Friday, two weeks after she filed for divorce.
The couple’s children were at home when the incident occurred. The 13-year-old daughter ran out of the house and called 999 pleading for someone to help her mummy. The son was in another bedroom.
The wounded woman ran out of the house and collapsed in the backyard. Her husband was seen running with a bottle of weedicide in his hands. He was found a short distance away, still alive.
Amar Deobarran was taken by paramedics to the Princes Town District Hospital and then transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital where he died around 1.30 a.m. on Saturday.
Relatives said the couple had a troubled marriage which turned tragic after Omatie attempted to end it.