Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd and LMCS Ltd have been prohibited from conducting any maintenance works and di­ving operations.

In a release on Friday night, the Occupational Safety and Health Authority and Agency (OSHA) said it had issued prohibition notices against Paria and LMCS pursuant to the prohibition notice.

“Paria must stop all subsea maintenance works with immediate effect until the existing dan­ger is removed and it has complied with the OSH Act and an approved standard,” said the release.

“Likewise, all diving operations by LMCS Ltd have also been prohibited with immediate effect until the existing danger identified in the notice is removed and it (LMCS) has complied with the OSH Act and an approved standard,” it added.

The OSH Agency said that Section 74 (I) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act, Chap 88:08, confers upon OSHA powers to “prohibit or restrict the use of any premises or part thereof or thing in the industrial establishment until the existing danger has been removed” or the act has been complied with.

The OSH Agency said it is the public autho­rity in Trinidad and Tobago vested with powers to ­in­spect, inves­tigate and pro­secute where ne­ces­sary OSH-related accidents.

“The agency is in the process of investiga­ting the fatal accident at Paria Fuel Trading Company Limited on 25 February, 2022. And will continue to do all within its power to secure the safety and health of employees in Trinidad and Tobago. Our sympathies continue to be with families, friends and associates of the deceased,” said the release.

On March 1—three days after the diving incident which took place on February 25—the OSH Agency issued a release, saying it was conducting an investigation into the tragedy.

Christopher Boodram, the lone survivor of the diving tragedy, said yesterday he has not been contacted to date by any investigators—either the OSH Agency or the police.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

OSH orders Paria, LMCS to stop maintenance, diving operations

Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd and LMCS Ltd have been prohibited from conducting any maintenance works and di­ving operations.

In a release on Friday night, the Occupational Safety and Health Authority and Agency (OSHA) said it had issued prohibition notices against Paria and LMCS pursuant to the prohibition notice.

‘Children are starving’

‘Children are starving’

The relatives of women and children who are in a refugee camp in Syria are hoping the people of Trinidad and Tobago can join their appeals for their repatriation to this country.

A paid newspaper advertisement on Thursday stated that the guardians and relatives are calling for volunteers to aid in the process of repatriation, rehabilitation and reintegration of the women and children in the camps in Syria and Iraq.

Women in T&T don’t feel safe

Women in T&T don’t feel safe

Women in Trinidad and Tobago don’t feel safe.

This was the general consensus during Tuesday’s “Let’s Talk T&T: Breaking the Bias”, a live discussion on Twitter hosted by the British High Commission and Delegation of the European Union to Trinidad and Tobago.

COAST GUARD UNDER FIRE

COAST GUARD UNDER FIRE

THE Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG) has been given one week within which to provide specific pieces of information relative to an incident at sea earlier this month, in which seven Grenadian nationals and one Trinidad and Tobago national were allegedly assaulted by Coast Guard officers.

18 cops charged in 2021

18 cops charged in 2021

Last year, 18 police officers were charged by the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) for a variety of criminal offences from allegations made against them.

This was confirmed by W-Cpl Dane-Marie Marshall of the PSB during a news conference yesterday at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain.

W/Insp Leslie Ann Aguilleria-Homer of the PSB was also present at the news conference.

Recommended for you