OSH orders Paria, LMCS to stop maintenance, diving operations

Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd and LMCS Ltd have been prohibited from conducting any maintenance works and diving operations.
In a release on Friday night, the Occupational Safety and Health Authority and Agency (OSHA) said it had issued prohibition notices against Paria and LMCS pursuant to the prohibition notice.
“Paria must stop all subsea maintenance works with immediate effect until the existing danger is removed and it has complied with the OSH Act and an approved standard,” said the release.
“Likewise, all diving operations by LMCS Ltd have also been prohibited with immediate effect until the existing danger identified in the notice is removed and it (LMCS) has complied with the OSH Act and an approved standard,” it added.
The OSH Agency said that Section 74 (I) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act, Chap 88:08, confers upon OSHA powers to “prohibit or restrict the use of any premises or part thereof or thing in the industrial establishment until the existing danger has been removed” or the act has been complied with.
The OSH Agency said it is the public authority in Trinidad and Tobago vested with powers to inspect, investigate and prosecute where necessary OSH-related accidents.
“The agency is in the process of investigating the fatal accident at Paria Fuel Trading Company Limited on 25 February, 2022. And will continue to do all within its power to secure the safety and health of employees in Trinidad and Tobago. Our sympathies continue to be with families, friends and associates of the deceased,” said the release.
On March 1—three days after the diving incident which took place on February 25—the OSH Agency issued a release, saying it was conducting an investigation into the tragedy.
Christopher Boodram, the lone survivor of the diving tragedy, said yesterday he has not been contacted to date by any investigators—either the OSH Agency or the police.