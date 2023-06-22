NIQUAN Energy Trinidad Ltd has been ordered to immediately stop its operations by the Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA) following the death of a worker who was burnt in a fire at its Pointe-a-Pierre plant.
On June 15 Allanlane Ramkissoon, a pipefitter with Massy Energy Engineered Solutions Ltd (MEES), suffered severe burns while conducting preparatory work for planned maintenance works on the NiQuan plant.
Ramkissoon was flown to Colombia for treatment. However, he passed away on Sunday.
In a release yesterday, OSHA said it received a report on the accident on June 16 at 11.10 a.m.
“The inspectors immediately responded to the report and have already launched an investigation into the accident in the context of the duties and requirements of the Occupational Safety and Health Act Chapter 88:08 and to seek to determine the cause,” it stated.
OSHA said a Prohibition Notice had been served on NiQuan.
Energy Minister Stuart Young, who returned from Suriname yesterday, held a news conference at his ministry’s Port of Spain Waterfront Centre office and confirmed the issuance of the prohibition notice.
“I have been in contact with the Minister of Labour, the line minister for OSHA, and he has informed me that as of this moment, a Prohibition Notice has been served on NiQuan,” Young said. “So (yesterday) OSHA stepped in and served a Prohibition Notice on NiQuan which basically again halts them in certain areas until OSHA is satisfied with the various safety requirements that they need to be satisfied of, and then they may let NiQuan proceed.”
Young said he was informed that the area where the fire took place was “at the end of that process line”.
“So that is of concern to me,” he said.
This is not the first time NiQuan has been served with a Prohibition Order by OSHA, Young said.
When NiQuan had an explosion at its plant in 2021, OSHA ordered that it shut down.
At approximately 6.35 a.m. on April 7, 2021, the company’s gas-to-liquids plant suffered an equipment failure during the start-up of the hydrocracker system.
This resulted in the blowout of the DA-301 system part of the product cleaning process, and caused a fire.
Since then, NiQuan has been undergoing a phased process trying to build its way to being fully commissioned, Young said.
Young promises
no cover-up
Young yesterday offered his condolences to the Ramkissoon family and tried to allay their fears about a cover-up of the incident.
“I want to make it abundantly clear the Ministry of Energy is concerned, we have always been concerned whenever there are incidents, and with respect to this incident with NiQuan we are concerned and we will make sure as far as we are able to there is no cover-up and that nothing is swept under the rug,” he said.
Young said: “NiQuan is now under a microscope. No doubt about that.”
Asked if following two major incidents at its plant in two years, he had confidence in NiQuan’s operations, Young said: “It is not really for me to have any confidence. I am always guided by the experts, so if the engineering experts and the health and safety experts come back with their suggestions, their recommendations, their findings, that is what would guide the process going forward.”
Young said the ministry “will not bend if it is said that until X, Y and Z are done, they should not restart.
“We would cross that bridge when we come to it, but we are not going to cut any corners, we are not going to bend over backwards. Once there are concerns by the experts, those concerns have to be addressed,” he said.
Young said the energy ministry will do all that needs to be done within its remit to find out how this incident occurred.
He said ministry officials are scheduled to meet with NiQuan officials today.
Even in the face of the two NiQuan incidents and the Paria tragedy in February last year which claimed the lives of Fyzal Kurban, Yusuf Henry, Kazim Ali Jr and Rishi Nagassar, Young said this country’s energy sector remains committed to safety.
“The safety of the Trinidad and Tobago energy sector is of paramount concern to the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries as well as the other State entities that have the responsibility, for example, OSHA, and we will do what is absolutely necessary to ensure as best as we can that those standards of safety are met, and I will say that the private sector in this area do take safety very, very seriously and they employ high standards,” he said.
The energy ministry has set up a team to investigate the cause of the incident at NiQuan which resulted in Ramkissoon’s death.
A release from the Ministry of Energy said the team is made up of a group comprising a petroleum engineer, a mechanical engineer, a chemical engineer and a petroleum inspector.
The team has been mandated to determine the root cause and contributory causes of the fatal incident at NiQuan, the ministry stated.