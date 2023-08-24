Our Lady rises again

Our Lady of Montserrat Roman Catholic Church opened its doors to parishioners for the first time on Tuesday after undergoing nine months of restoration at a cost of $4 million.
The church, located in the village of Tortuga, Central Trinidad, which celebrates its 145th anniversary this year, held its festive rededication ceremony on Tuesday.
Speaking to the Express via telephone, president of the Shrine Committee, Diane Bertrand, said that while some major work was done, restoration work continues.
Thus far, the Shrine Committee has been able to work on the church’s structural issues to bring it back to its former glory, as well as combat a critical termite issue that for years has been threatening the structural integrity of the 1848 wooden structure.
Bernard said, “We had to restore the church because it is built within the tropical rainforest, and one of the critical issues was the attack from termites. The church is located in the Central Range, and when the sapatay mud gets wet, it expands to a large extent, and then it contracts in the dry season, causing big cracks that play havoc on the foundations of buildings. The church is built in that kind of mud, and as a result, it leans. We had to put in a retaining wall because it was leaning down the hill,” Bernard said.
Bernard said more financial support for the church’s restoration project is needed from corporate Trinidad and Tobago. “Our church is a national heritage site grade one; it had to be restored in wood as it was founded in 1848. We managed to bring the church to a point where we could begin worshipping in it. We were worshipping under a tent at Father’s Presbytery. We have been embarking on major fundraising to pay back the loan. September 10 is our annual harvest, and we are hoping people from all over the country will come to see the church because this will be our first harvest since the restoration, and hopefully we will be able to make some money to go towards our loan.
“The first phase was the biggest phase, but we have a second phase that needs to be done, but we haven’t embarked on that as yet because we really need to pay off the loan. We are looking for donors. The Government is giving us a tax rebate of 150 per cent towards the restoration project. This is for registered companies, so we are really hoping that companies will give us donations,” Bernard said.
Bernard said the committee is pleased with the restoration thus far. “The rededication was very beautiful and very spirit-filled. Priests came from all over the country, and everybody who loved that shrine came out in high numbers to help us rededicate it,” she said.
An act of devotion
Roman Catholic Archbishop Jason Gordon, in his homily at Tuesday’s rededication of the church, said the restoration of a church is a very important thing. “It is not just part of our history and culture, but it is an act of devotion because of the number of people who were baptised here or married here, the number of people who made their first communion and confirmation here, and the number of families that worship here on a day by day, week by week basis,” Gordon said.
Lauding the efforts of the Shrine Committee, Gordon said restoring the church is an act of hope and piety. “To bring the church back and restore her to her glory is a wonderful act of hope and piety because it is a devotion to God because we know the community is no longer what it used to be in former times, but Our Lady of Montserrat stands here in this beautiful space as a symbol of a time gone by and an architecture gone by,” he said.
About the Restoration of Our Lady of Montserrat
The restoration journey of Our Lady of Montserrat Church began in 2016 with initial surveys and other technical works being conducted. Significant fundraising efforts were undertaken to finance the mammoth initiative.
In March 2022, the Shrine Committee of Our Lady of Montserrat, the group which is spearheading the Church’s restoration efforts, was able to successfully start the pre-stage works with the installation of a retaining wall to the north-eastern facing side of the Church.
A few months later, in August 2022, the Shrine Committee enlisted the Florida-based artisan, Alvaro Riscanevo, who executed the meticulous, and highly delicate technical process of removing and storing the Church’s twenty stained-glass windows. He was ably assisted by local expert joiner, Terry Seyjagat, who – less than one year later – was able to re-install the stained-glass windows as the project was nearing its completion.
The restoration project was significantly bolstered through the collaborative support of a highly skilled external team including: project manager, Nigel Aqui; contractor Nazir Williams; restoration architect Rudylynn De Four Roberts; civil/structural engineer Danielle Steele; quantity surveyor Margaret Roper-Wiltshire; sound system consultant Prof Emeritus Brian Copeland and Clerk of Works Errol Ramlal.