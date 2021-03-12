‘Our people have done well’

On the one year anniversary of the first reported case of Covid-19 in Trinidad and Tobago, the doctor who has led the charge to protect citizens against the virus received the 2020 Express Individual of the Year award.
In accepting the award at a function at Express House in Port of Spain yesterday, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram said: “It is not the strongest that survive, not the fastest species that survive, not the most intelligent at times but it’s ones that are most adaptable to change. The people of Trinidad and Tobago have adapted to change. They have adapted to the new normal in a way which I thought was not possible in a short period of time and really and truly the people of Trinidad and Tobago are the ones that have shown that the watchwords of discipline, production and tolerance can be achieved and have been achieved and I want to thank everyone of them for the support and I think things will get better in a very short period of time.”
He also thanked the Express, his family and the healthcare workers and team at the Ministry of Health for their yeoman service over the past year.
In her welcome remarks at the awards function, Express Editor-in-Chief Omatie Lyder said given the turmoil and uncertainty Covid-19 had brought with it to T&T, citizens were naturally looking for leadership, information, for a level head, assurances they weren’t going to get sick or die; and that there was a health sector plan they could have trusted.
“That and more came from the seemingly unflappable Dr Parasram, which made it extremely easy for the Express to choose its 2020 Individual of the Year,” she said.
Parasram has been at the helm of the medical team giving the nation clinical and epidemiological updates on a regular basis, advising the Government on public health protocols as well as answering an overwhelming amount of questions from nationals both locally and those stuck outside the borders.
Youth of the Year proud
Also honoured at the 42nd awards ceremony yesterday were 2020 Express Youth of the Year, national swimmer Dylan Carter; and Community Group of the year SEWA International TT (SewaTT).
Twenty-five-year-old Carter is a five-time Central American and Caribbean games medallist, having earned two gold medals, two silver medals and a bronze medal in the international swimming league in Budapest, Hungary, last year.
He is also the 2019 Pan-American games bronze medallist and a 2018 Commonwealth games silver medallist.
And even during a pandemic in November last year, Carter was able to establish new personal bests in the 50m freestyle, 100m backstroke, butterfly and 100m freestyle, the last three being national records.
The freestyle record also broke the 16-year-mark of T&T’s most heralded swimmer, George Bovell
In addition, Carter was named the T&T Olympic Committee’s Sportsman of the Year 2020.
SewaTT’s selfless service
Though he was unable to receive his award in person since he is currently training with his Los Angeles Current (LAC) squad in California, USA, his parents, Everard and Tracy Carter, accepted it on his behalf.
In accepting the award, his father, a former national cyclist said: “Dylan would be very, very proud to receive this. I know he is happy, we spoke to him last night and he would be honoured to be in such great company.”
In receiving the Community Group of the Year award 2020 on behalf of SewaTT (Sanskrit word for selfless service), the organisation’s vice-president Dr Vishi Beharry said:
“Our service to our country is valued at close to TT$3 million in 2020. In addition we have spent approximately 17,700 highly skilled volunteer hours in the execution of our projects.
“All of this we gave to society and our country in a time when there was great need. These efforts of SewaTT display the commitment, dedication, creativity and innovation of our volunteers.”
The non-governmental group was recognised for its volunteerism and community service through blood donation drives, providing food, books, clothing and relief items locally to those in need and providing aid to Caribbean islands who experience natural disasters.
Last year, SewaTT took a leading role to provide relief to those impacted by the pandemic, partnering with many supermarkets implementing a system to allow citizens to purchase food packs at subsidised prices to donate to needy families.
Though only in operation for the past seven years, SewaTT was able to manage 17 projects, with a network of 400 volunteers providing over 17,792 volunteer hours to assist 57,218 people since the onset of the pandemic.