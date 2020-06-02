If a policeman kills an African youth in Trinidad and Tobago, the narrative would be different because certain communities have been “isolated” in this country.
That’s the view of former chairman of the Emancipation Support Committee Khafra Kambon, who was asked by the Express on Monday to comment on the widespread protests taking place in the United States over the killing of African American George Floyd by a white policeman.
“You have had situations of police shootings where they claimed they were being threatened. When that happens in a place like the Beetham and the police say somebody was coming at them, then we assume that the story is true.
If they shoot the person in a different kind of area, we may want a proper kind of investigation and all of that, so there is a class sentiment in our society that causes us to pre-judge all these situations,” he said.
“I think we are in a worse situation now because we have a Police Commissioner whose language and demeanour is kind of incitement for police to kill,” he added, pointing to Gary Griffith’s “one shot, one kill” statement in supporting officers who defend themselves.
Brutish class view
“Black Lives Matter” is the message conveyed during widespread protests in the United States.
In the US, the death of Floyd at the hands of a white police officer who knelt on his neck while he pleaded he could not breathe has sparked massive protests and looting. The protests have spread to the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and elsewhere, in solidarity with the US movement.
According to Kambon, there have also been protests against discrimination and extrajudicial police killings, but these voices didn’t matter because of class stigma and society’s thinking that when a young African is killed by the police, he was probably up to no good.
“It’s happening, but the society is not reacting to it because only one side of a story is coming across, and if the people who live in the Beetham block the roads and protest, the society’s response is not to demand an investigation...the society’s response is that the police is right because it is a very brutish class view of the people of Laventille, Beetham and Sea Lots, there is no solidarity,” he said.
Asked about the issues facing the young population, Kambon said whoever is in Government has to deal with these very “deep-seated” problems.
He said there was a huge gap and the poor are marginalised.
“Education is completely neglected in those areas now, and part of it has to do with the violence that has developed. But it is long neglect that has produced the violence, and generation after generation, you have a culture of violence in those areas where the gun has become so much a part of the environment,” he said.
Kambon said it is going to take a major intervention to remedy this, but “so far we have not seen any political party that has seen it as a priority to address that”.
Kambon said he longs to see a programme and an outreach to deal with these problems rather than people sitting outside and talking about the violence.
He noted in the 1970 Black Power Movement in Trinidad, there were persons from these areas who transformed their lives completely as they saw a vision of a different possibility.
Lack of opportunities
Asked his views, artiste Wendell Manwarren of 3Canal, who has done extensive work with youth through the Tallman Foundation, told the Express that just as in the United States, people are coming to the realisation that there is systematic racism. “I think we need to come to terms with the similar situation on the ground here.”
“There are pockets of inequality and a lot of that has to do with our history and the fact that a lot of these people have been used just because they belong to a particular tribe, and I think that is across the board,” he said.
Manwarren said there is need to challenge the idea of voting based on ethnicity.
“I think the people who are counting on the African vote or the young Indian vote, they don’t have the comfort on counting on that because they look like them,” he said.
He said unemployment continues to be a major problem and beyond that, a lack of opportunities.
“I think Trinidad is one of those places where if you have ambition or a dream along a certain line, it is difficult to realise,” he said.
Manwarren said it is about time this is challenged on the ground here.
He said if people understood their history of how they came to be here, then more would be demanded of the people seeking office.