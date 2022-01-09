Out goes 'Colonial' dress code

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine got down to serious business yesterday by upgrading contract workers and throwing out the colonial requirement for citizens to be dressed in a certain way to access services.
The new THA administration promised sweeping changes in the first quarter of 2022 with Augustine announcing a number of new initiatives to be rolled out in the upcoming months.
Speaking at a post-Executive Council Media Briefing, Augustine announced that 133 temporary contract employees under the Tobago Regional Health Authority will be upgraded from monthly contracts to three-year contracts if under the age of 60. For those over 60, he said contracts will be issued on a case-by-case basis based on assessment.
“Based on assessment we have 133 employees whose employment status are viewed as temporary, Covid temporary or temporary and for these 133 workers once you are under the age of 60 you will automatically be offered a three-year contract immediately. Those workers within the TRHA viewed as temporary you have a little more stability in your employment status. We are doing that because we recognise there is a need to fix the system. We will not have you languishing in three-month or one-year contracts,” he said.
Colonial dress code
Augustine also overturned the current dress code requirements at THA offices for members of the public. While employees will still be required to assume professional attire, he said no members of the public should be turned back based on what they are wearing.
He referred to current requirements as a vestige of colonialism and said that the Assembly’s Chief Administrator should notify of the change.
“Effective immediately we will be asking the Chief Administrator to send out a circular notifying of the change in policy with regards to the dress code for people seeking services in THA offices. As soon as that notice is out those clumsily written signs about no shorts, no sleeveless and no slippers, we will all serve the people regardless. Entities like schools that require specialised outfits will retain their dress code policy. We are not the first in the Caribbean to do this, it is about shaking off the vestiges of colonialism that we have held onto for dear life... No one can convince us that we ought to turn people back because they are wearing slippers. The taxpayers are paying us, we will dress professionally and serve the people however they come,” he said.
Land and house distribution
Additionally, Augustine said the THA is going on an “aggressive land for house distribution programme,” citing undistributed lands throughout the island.
“In agriculture the mandate is for this quarter that all the lots at the Belle Garden housing estate be distributed. You may not be aware that as far back as 216 individuals received their letters, paid insurance on mortgages, signed mortgage agreements and never received those lands that were admitted to them. In this quarter you will get those lands even if I have to get the lands myself and give it to you. The mandate is also to do an assessment of all the available estates across the island with a view of having them distributed within this first quarter,” he said.
Dealing with the issue of potholes, Augustine introduced the Show Me A Road Tobago (SMART) initiative which will allow citizens to submit photos of potholes throughout the island in need of repair.
“...Using some online platform, you will be able to self-report those potholes in your street and your community, and we will be able to geotag those potholes. We will use a mixture of the Division’s resources with labour from the community to begin to patch these holes that WASA (the Water and Sewerage Authority) has left over the place,” he said.
Producing flour
He also said a goal for the THA in the upcoming quarter is to make Tobago one of the largest alternative flour producers in the Caribbean region. As such, he said, the Tobago Agribusiness Development Company will be readjusted.
He also said the Administration will be working to provide benefits to development workers in agriculture.
“The development workers in agriculture have worked in the excess of 20 years with no benefits, nothing but in place as a gratuity at a pensionable age that we are fixing as if it was due yesterday. That is a matter that can easily embarrass us in Tobago... we cannot have people working for 20 plus years with no accruable benefits. That would not meet any best practice as far as industrial relations go,” he said.