OUT OF GAS

Roads in parts of South and Northeast Trinidad are dangerous and pose risk to lives and, as such, National Petroleum (NP) has decided to not supply fuel to several stations.
The company is, however, working on a plan to address the situation.
In response to questions from the Sunday Express yesterday via telephone, NP chief executive officer (CEO) John Gormandy said he cannot put workers’ lives at risk, as health, safety and environment (HSE) officers have deemed the roads to be dangerous for supply trucks to traverse.
Gas station dealers told the Sunday Express a large section of Trinidad’s population in areas such as Icacos, Cedros, Tabaquite, Flanagin, Manzanilla, Mayaro and Toco have been severely impacted by this, and a non-supply creates an emergency situation.
Gormandy said: “We have to protect the life of the contractors and NP workers so we cannot send those trucks in areas that are deemed to be unsafe. We are in the process of identifying alternative means of getting fuel to those sites.”
He said NP was able to get a fuel supply to Toco, and small contractor trucks were used to go to some areas.
“In the Icacos area we cannot send the smaller trucks because of the weight. We are looking at alternative means. We have a couple options we want to explore, but naturally we have to get the necessary approvals to do that because it is the unconventional methods we are looking to use, given the circumstances,” he said.
Gormandy said a cadre of HSE officers went out to do the assessments and they reported the roads are dangerous and pose a risk to lives.
Asked if he was hoping there would be a timely resolution, he said, “We are hoping so, but I can’t put my people’s lives at risk going into areas that are unsafe because that just doesn’t make sense, and I know some of the road repairs will take a little while. We are looking at alternative means and I am hoping to have some solutions identified early next week,” he said.
He said NP has not issued a public advisory, but it has been liaising with the dealers.
“It hasn’t reached a stage as yet where I’m seeing we need to do something to the public that will be done as the situation progresses,” he said.
Gas station owners upset
Gas station dealer Franklin Mahabir, who operates a station in Tabaquite, yesterday confirmed the station has not received a supply in a few days; and while some roads are impassable, there are other routes NP could use.
He said the station only has premium, which is not widely used, but is out of diesel and super fuels.
“There was a landslide on the Guaracara/Tabaquite Road where they (NP) normally pass. They don’t want to pass there. There are other routes they can pass. They can go on the Princes Town/Naparima Road, the main road, and then come back to Tabaquite,” he said.
Mahabir said this has heavily impacted the communities and people have been coming to his home, asking when the station will have fuel.
“At this point in time I am trying to negotiate to get fuel and there is no positive response. Everybody just saying they sent safety officers to see the roads; but the road from Princes Town to Rio Claro, all the trucks running there going to Galeota and they can come back to Tabaquite. I don’t know what is the reason why they don’t want to come Tabaquite,” he said.
He said areas such as Brothers Road, Navet and Biche are also impacted.
“I am trying to talk to them. I send voice notes and videos of the road in New Grant and Tableland and they said they are hoping we get fuel, but I am calling and nobody responding,” he said.
He said NP supplies fuel every two to three days.
Gas station dealer Deonarine Singh, who operates a station at Brothers Road, New Grant, said he does not understand why he is not getting fuel, as there are passable roads.
He said he was fortunate to get a “diverted” fuel supply, as a truck was delivering fuel to one area and was unable to go so the truck ended up going to his station.
Deonarine said he hopes the supply can continue as per the regular schedule.
He said he received an enquiry from NP yesterday as to whether the trucks can pass, and he indicated they can reach his station.
Inactive Energy ministry
Meanwhile, Petroleum Dealers Association (PDA) president Robin Naraynsingh said yesterday that dealers are devastated over this issue as for over a week there has been no fuel and, most importantly, a large portion of this country is affected.
He expressed disappointment in the Energy Ministry for not being proactive.
“We do not have a regulator to complain. It is totally left in the hands of National Petroleum. Where is the Ministry of Energy in all of this? They are our regulators but they turn a blind eye, deaf ears to all these things. They are reticent in all that takes place between the wholesaler and the retailer and, as a result, we are subject to all NP’s decision,” he said.
He said if there was a proper tripartite system, there could be discussion, speedy resolutions and development.
“NP has not provided any information to the public like how WASA explained to the country certain areas would be without water and what dates. There is no accountability as a State enterprise. Everyone is left on their own to fight their own battles,” he lamented.
He said the PDA made phone calls to NP officials and they indicated they were working on it.
“They said they sent safety officers and the roads were not passable. There is a kind of laissez-faire attitude. As long as they are not affected, it does not matter,” he said.
The ministry has a very vital role to play in this as the regulator, he said.
PDA secretary Saleema Sattar said NP should compensate affected dealers.
“If it is that NP is unable to supply fuel to the dealers who are business owners, they should be compensated for their losses. I have a contractual arrangement with NP to provide me with fuel and NP needs to find a way to supply,” she said.
Sattar added that she has never heard of a situation where the health and safety department of NP has been sent to ascertain whether a road is safe or unsafe for a vehicle to pass.
She added: “NP is a State enterprise to provide service to the people of Trinidad and Tobago, all of them, not just those on the East-West Corridor. The people of Flanagin and Tabaquite are just as important as the people of Port of Spain. I am certain Maracas get gas and the Manzanilla station has been closed to the public.”
Sinanan goes to Mayaro
Inclement weather over several days caused major flooding and infrastructural damage in numerous areas in Trinidad.
Last Sunday, Rural Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi said Trinidad recorded 67 major flooding events, 106 landslips and 31 fallen trees from the excessive rainfall.
There were also numerous road closures, and communities have been cut off.
Works Minister Rohan Sinanan had indicated then that the ministry’s teams were working to provide relief, but also noted the difficulty in accessing sites.
Yesterday, Sinanan and other technical executives of the Ministry of Works and Transport visited the Manzanilla Mayaro Road to assess the situation for the implementation of a temporary diversion until the full restoration of the roadway is completed.
This temporary diversion will seek to restore connectivity and access to communities.