OUT OF TIME

Dr Mohamed Irfaan Al

Agricultural partnership: Guyanese President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, left, and T&T Prime Minister Keith Rowley answer questions from members of the media during a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, following bilateral discussions yesterday. Ali is in T&T for a five-day state visit. —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

TRINIDAD and Tobago is to work heavily with Guyana in leading Caricom’s food security efforts, with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley warning yesterday that the region was “in great danger of not being able to feed ourselves in the near future”.

Rowley and Guyana’s President, Dr Irfaan Ali, have announced urgent collaborative efforts to reposition Caricom towards food and energy sustainability, as global supplies and trade continue to be affected and threatened by the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia/Ukraine war.

Both countries have signed the “Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and Co-operative Republic of Guyana Food Development Plan”, and Rowley said action is being taken on elements of the plan and includes a technical task force.

T&T and Guyana will begin its agricultural partnership right away with programmes including help for this country’s ailing coconut industry.

The Prime Minister and Ali, who is here on a five-day state visit, were speaking at a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in Port of Spain.

Both emphasised that discussions on the urgency of operationalising the Caribbean Single Market Economy (CSME), as a regional development tool, were intensified with the onset of the pandemic and eastern war.

Rowley said in recent months, the threat to Caricom of not being able to access food “had come forcefully home” and “our model was to feed the population on imported food”.

However, the region was vulnerable if it did not have the money to buy food or if food was not available, he said.

Effectively manifesting collaborative efforts in agriculture and energy, among other industries, hinged heavily on the region’s ability to exchange goods and services, including human resources, they said.

The realisation of the CSME, which T&T recommitted to with the St Ann’s accord in 2018, currently faces various blockades including non-tariff barriers and differing legislative policies as to the movement of Caricom nationals.

Caricom has identified that the region’s dependence on imported goods, both finished and raw materials that support some manufacturing, has increased its vulnerability to food shortages and limits access to goods.

‘We do not have time’

Rowley yesterday showed documents among which was a memorandum of understanding between T&T and Guyana, committing to collaboration in agriculture.

The PM said this country’s participation was a continuation of previous discussions and there had been significant developments.

T&T will be receiving 5,000 coconut saplings, as pests and disease continue to decimate local plantations, Rowley said, adding that Guyana will also send “shade houses” to T&T, for use in vegetable production.

Rowley said T&T had been “out front” on the matter of food security, saying there was a “fierce urgency to get it done now” as “we do not have time”.

The region’s vulnerability to climate change was also urgent, Rowley and Ali said.

Rowley referred to climate phenomena occurring worldwide, including the drying-up of major rivers in Europe and the United States and wildfires in England.

“Our future looks like that,” he said.

He said experts have warned the world could see what happened in 2020 and 2021 “happen again and again” and stated: “The meal we have now must be based on eating what we produce and growing what we eat.”

Rowley related some challenges he faced as a former agriculture minister with respect to the export of pork from Trinidad and Tobago to Jamaica and these non-tariff barriers that prevented that.

He said pork production in T&T shrunk because technical people in Jamaica had cited swine flu as a reason to prevent pork from Trinidad to that country.

He said likewise, South American countries faced challenges with export of their meat because of foot and mouth disease.

The Prime Minister said there are non-tariff barriers that exist in Caricom that are impediments to production in the region and it invites supply from outside the region.

He said a Caricom Single Market and Economy means you should have goods, people and financing going to the market unimpeded.

—with reporting by Anna Ramdass

Rowley read from a document entitled “The Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago Food Development Plan”, which lists areas of cooperation that include:

1. Agriculture

2. Rice

3. Human resources

4. Agro-processing

5. Livestock production

6. Shade house and coconut project

7. Technical task force

8. Corn and soya

The Prime Minister said some young people from Trinidad have already gone to Guyana for training and, likewise, T&T’s door is open to the Guyanese people.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Woodbrook residents to hold peaceful protest today

Woodbrook residents have expressed opposition to ongoing construction work at Adam Smith Square along Ariapita Avenue being undertaken by the Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (UDeCOTT) as part of the Government’s Ariapita Avenue Enhancement Project.

Phase one of the project includes repair and enhancement of the sidewalks, landscaping, installation of garbage bins, implementation of a cycling lane, demolition of old bus stops and installation of new shuttle stops, new signage, lighting and electronic bollards. Phase two includes using Adam Smith Square to house a police post and public washrooms.

Jacob warned: Don’t be Govt’s fall guy

Jacob warned: Don’t be Govt’s fall guy

The United National Congress is advising acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob to be careful not to allow himself to be set up by the Government to be the “fall guy” for their “inability” to deal with crime.

“Do you want to go down in history as the worst performing CoP in our history?” asked Member of Parliament for Naparima Rodney Charles at a UNC news conference yesterday.

Priest tied up, church robbed

Priest tied up, church robbed

A parish priest has been left shaken after being tied up and robbed.

According to police reports, around 1 a.m. yesterday, Fr Roger Paponette of the San Rafael Roman Catholic Church was at the clergy house of the parish, when he heard loud banging.

Upon investigating, he saw lights flashing and he was confronted by a group of armed men. The priest was assaulted and tied up, while the men ransacked the church for items of value.

The heartbreak of losing an only child to murder

The heartbreak of losing an only child to murder

It has been more than a year since the murder of electrical engineer Ryan Johnitty but it feels like yesterday for his parents.

Ryan, 29, suffered a horrific death in an encounter with his killers at his home in South Oropouche on June 29, 2021.

The beating he endured that night caused internal bleeding, but the fatal injury was due to strangulation by an electrical cord and belt fastened around his neck.

OUT OF TIME

OUT OF TIME

TRINIDAD and Tobago is to work heavily with Guyana in leading Caricom’s food security efforts, with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley warning yesterday that the region was “in great danger of not being able to feed ourselves in the near future”.

Recommended for you