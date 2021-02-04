Outrage over Andrea’s fate

The nation has been plunged into mourning with confirmation yesterday that 22-year-old kidnap victim Andrea Bharatt was found dead.
Bharatt, a law clerk at the Arima Magistrates’ Court was kidnapped last Friday.
For the past week the people of Trinidad and Tobago have been praying for her safe return. The confirmation of her death after a body was discovered along the roadway in the Heights of Aripo sent many into grief, shock and anger.
Thousands of people viewed live reports on social media from various media houses who were at Aripo yesterday.
The sight of Andrea’s father, Randolph Bharatt, and her aunt Wendy Williams going to identify the body caused many to shed tears and offer condolences.
Andrea was her father’s only child.
Citizens did not hold back in expressing their grief and to also demand justice.
“I’m so outraged this is the outcome after this man grew up his daughter as a single father god alone knows his struggle throughout the years, educated his daughter send her to university, she turned out to be a lovely modest respectful young woman, only for these sick sick sick monsters to kill this child in this horrific way, God what did this child do to deserve this ending, and the monsters gets to carry on life as normal.. may her pure innocent soul rest in eternal piece. karma we need u desperately now !!! work your magic,” posted one person.
Another noted that the murder of Bharatt comes after the gruesome November 2020 murder of 18-year-old Ashanti Riley.
“I am saddened, outraged at the outcome. Ashanti Riley was taken and many others still missing. Sad, sad, sad. RIP baby girl. Condolences to her entire family,” stated another person.
Stop the bloodshed
People with children expressed their sorrow and fear for their own.
• “I don’t know this girl and I’m angry and hurt ...I watched her father walk in to identify her body .. I’m a mother .. What am I to do, forever drop my girls till i die. .. This is wrong so wrong ... You say RIP but how can she when she was taken away... sad,” stated a parent.
• “Yall. We fed up live in a society controlled by criminals. I fed up. I have a daughter. What kinda life she’s gonna have???” stated another.
• “I’m watching the father walk by and tears started pouring oh Lord the heart ache is real,” stated another.
One person who lives in Aripo shared concern for his own children
• “Lord father I have 3 daughters, I don’t even want them to go in the shop. I live a road away from Aripo,” the post stated.
There were also an overwhelming number of calls for the bloodshed involving women to stop and for the authorities to prevent the killing of the innocents.
More sentiments
The following are some more sentiments shared from the grieving population:
• “This is so heartbreaking. I am so upset about this. Trinidad needs to wake up and be their brother’s keeper. The families who breeding these degenerates also have to take blame and responsibility. We must take back our country.”
• “The corruption of the justice system has failed us as law abiding citizens, now most people live in fear in their own homeland but when the rise of vigilantism happens only then true and proper justice will be served. R.I.P Andrea.”
• “RIP Andrea. Your life was snatched from you and we as women feel so scared to even move right about now. We will always remember and love you as a woman of our soil. So when we protesting??? When we standing up for ourselves?? How many more have to go through this again ??
• “Another child of someone has been found dead, a another sad day in the lives of all our citizens. Whoever she is, may she rest in peace. These monsters who live amongst us must be dealt with. Our justice system is a total failure when anyone can be roaming our country hunting our law abiding people, whilst having more than one charge to their name. Shame on those Magistrates and Judges who have allowed this predator his freedom, whilst our young ladies are not free to be safe.”
• “RIP to the deceased and condolences to your family members and friends. May the full brunt of the law be exercised against those alleged monsters who perpetrated this heinous crime against you. “Their disaster is near and their doom rushes against them” Deut. 32:35. The nation is mourning together with your family and we hope that Papa God comforts you all during this difficult time.”
• “Those monsters will pay one way or the other believe me it’s time to stand up against these crimes against women it’s really sad may God be wit her family rip condolences I don’t even know how to feel I also have a child God please take charge of this wicked place we living in.”
• “Sleep in heavenly peace baby girl, you will get justice in Almighty God timing, condolences to the family may God comfort you all, and those demons will eat the bread the devil knead.”
• “Oh gosh boy what is this country coming too, my heart aches at the number of women and children being killed, allyuh do something nah man, Lord we fedup, this is not right, it is not fair. How is the law of the land going to protect us, how is our children going to be safe. How is justice going to be done for this family and all the others. Tell us how...am hurt beyond words, broken and shattered inside, feeling it as a mother, a woman, a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago. Something serious needs to change to get the results we want to see. We are pleading with our government and all authorities, what is the plan to curb these types of heinous crimes against our females?”