Over $1m in cheese stolen from El Socorro warehouse

“IT IS like nothing happened.”

That was the comment from the mother of five-year-old Tiquan Manswell, who was discharged from the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope after being given the all-clear by doctors, a day after falling 40 feet.

Young Tiquan escaped serious injury and possible death after he fell four storeys down an apartment building in Maloney on Wednesday afternoon.

His mother, Jamilia Manswell, told the Express yesterday that her son had been discharged from the hospital after doctors had given the family the “all-clear”.