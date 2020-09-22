OVER three thousand persons received their LED bulbs yesterday as promised to the population by Finance Minister Colm Imbert in the last budget.
The Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission’s (T&TEC) communications manager, Annabelle Brasnell, told the Express the cut-off time for distribution was at 3.45 p.m., and it was registered that over 3,000 customers collected their bulbs.
Brasnell said there was no mad rush as persons were only receiving the bulbs when they came to pay their bills.
“The process went well and all Covid-19 protocols were observed,” Brasnell said.
She urged persons who have collected their LED bulbs to use them immediately, so they can see the benefits of conserving electricity and also to reduce their bill.
The Express visited the head office on Park Street and St James Service Centre where the normal number of people were entering to pay their bills.
Speaking to the Express, Donna Thomas of Petit Valley said she did not receive the bulbs as the bill is not in her name.
Thomas said she has been paying her grandmother’s T&TEC bill for the past ten years, and she finds the request for a letter of authorisation and a copy of the account holder’s ID or a recent bill is too much red tape just for bulbs.
‘Helping save money’
Joan Ifill, of George Street, Port of Spain, hailed it as a good initiative, adding she is glad the project finally came off the ground.
“These LED bulbs will help you save money on your electricity bill. This bulb distribution came at a good time where persons are trying to cut down on their money spent during the pandemic,” Ifill said.
John Clarke, of St James, said he at one point thought the Government’s promise was going to be broken as he did not hear anything after it was announced during the 2019 budget presentation.
Clarke noted he was grateful to receive his bulbs yesterday so he can stop buying the regular bulbs often, which is a cost every month.
At Monday’s LED bulb launch, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said if fully embraced by the national community, the Energy Conservation and Energy Plan would lead to $1.2 billion in energy cost savings over the next five years, and $2.72 billion by 2030.
The bulbs were supplied by Nova Lighting Trinidad and manufactured by Emitter Energy Inc, at a cost of $8.8 million.