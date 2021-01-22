Over 8,000 citizens must reapply

Just oveR 8,000 citizens abroad who have currently applied to return to Trinidad and Tobago will have to reapply through a new online system, says National Security Minister Stuart Young.
The minister said the new exemption system, which is similar to an application for a visa, will take effect from Monday, and all previous and new applications to enter and depart T&T will have to be made through this IT-driven process created by the National Security Ministry.
Speaking at a news conference at the National Security Ministry in Port of Spain yesterday, Young said the new process will bring about “equity”, adding there are people who left Trinidad in October 2020 and are applying to return as the virus continues to rage in different parts of the world, including the United Kingdom where the new variant strain is said to be more deadly.
The minister said as of January 21, 2021—19,941 applications had been received by the ministry and 11,682 exemptions were granted. The balance of 8,259 will have to reapply come Monday.
He said the online information technology-driven system will have unique features:
• applicants can apply individually or for family
• applicants will be assigned a unique ID number which can be used to check the status of application
• a statutory declaration is required in which nationals would state that the information provided is truthful
• intended port of entry (for example, people from the UK and Germany who will fly to Barbados)
• date of departure from Trinidad and Tobago must be provided
• immigration will be able to verify the information on the form.
The minister said filters will be in place to assist officials in assessing who will be prioritised,
He said spreadsheets will be produced and decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis as existed previously.
According to Young, there have been people sending 20-plus e-mails causing a backlog in applications, and this new system where one can submit a form only once will prevent this.
He said a different system will be in place for people from the corporate sector, such as oil and gas and manufacturing, for exemptions. He said these people would have to apply via two e-mails: corptravelexemption@mns.gov.tt and corpdepartexemption@mns.gov.tt.
Statistics
Young provided a breakdown of the number of exemptions provided so far.
He noted T&T’s borders were closed in March 2020 and as of July 29, the ministry would have assessed applications from people who went on a one-week or two-week vacation abroad and became desperately stuck outside with the closed borders.
The following are the figures Young provided:
• July 29, 2020—5,539 applications for persons to come back home (persons who went on short-stay vacations).
• October 31, 2020—12,717 applications to enter T&T. Exemptions granted: 6,972.
• November 20, 2020—13,922 applications. Exemptions granted: 7,895.
• December 23, 2020—17,211 applications. Exemptions granted: 9,557.
• January 21, 2021—19,941 applications. Exemptions granted: 11,682.
Young said further there are different categories of people applying for exemptions. They are:
1. Persons stuck outside who went on short vacations.
2. Persons who go out on long vacations spending months (some are US green card holders).
3. T&T citizens who stayed longer than their visa allowed them to, working illegally in other countries, but when Covid hit and they lost their jobs, they want to return home.
4. Those who immigrated to other jurisdictions and want to return. Young noted there are over 300,000 passport holders outside of T&T.
5. Persons who chose to leave T&T during the pandemic and want to return.
Young noted that flights leaving this country are full, and he pointed out that students who left to return to schools abroad now want to come back as the virus worsens.
Discretionary power
Questioned on whether he will have to approve every exemption, Young said it does not work this way.
“I don’t sit down and go through every form,” he said, adding that the ministry’s permanent secretaries have been assisting in the process.
He said he may give an instruction that exemptions be granted from certain jurisdictions going forward.
Young added that discretionary power remains in place whereby if there is an emergency medical case, for example, the team will bring it to his attention.
He said the science and set criteria will continue to apply on a case-by-case basis.
Young lamented that exemptions have been granted to people and they have chosen to stay abroad and state on social media that they will come on the next flight, and this potentially jeopardises the system.
Asked if he was concerned about the site crashing, he said there was concern, but things have been put in place to prevent that.
Questioned whether assistance was given to people with expired T&T passports in other countries, Young said no one has been turned away, including those who have children born in other countries.
New variant
Young said the border control system will prevent T&T’s healthcare system from being overburdened like the United Kingdom.
He said he was alerted to a BBC report where Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the new variant may be more deadly.
Young said the National Health System (NHS) in the UK is under pressure and the Government here does not want this to happen.
He said some T&T nationals in the UK have said they cannot handle being there and going to a hospital and doctors taking a decision in emergency as to who they should treat first.
Young said his heart goes out to all in these circumstances.
He disclosed he recently lost a close friend to Covid, adding it was “disturbing” that people here behave as though it is business as usual.
He said the introduction of the PCR (Polymerase chain reaction) negative test 72 hours before entry into T&T will reduce the risk of the virus entering the country.