The owner of the dog that mauled to death eleven-year-old Rachel Bhagwandeen is in police custody.
The 32-year-old man, of Solomon Street, near San Fernando, was arrested last weekend.
He was expected to be placed on an identification parade yesterday, in relation to an aspect of the investigation. He could face several charges including offences in relation to Rachel’s death and breaches concerning the registering and securing of the American Bully that was involved.
Police officers are expected to approach the Director of Public Prosecutions today with the file in the matter. Investigations were supervised by Senior Superintendent Smith, ASP Jaikaran and Inspectors Morales and Phillip, all of the Southern Division, and also included officers from Marabella police station. An American Bully is a Class A dog under the Dog Control Act and an owner or keeper of such a dog can face a fine or a term of imprisonment should the dog kill or cause the death of a person.
Also under the Act, a Class A dog is to be registered, licensed, insured and trained. The Act adds that a person who owns or keeps a Class A dog shall ensure that the premises on which that dog is kept are secured by a fence or wall which is constructed and maintained as to prevent the escape of the dog.
Rachel died in the bedroom of a relative’s home at Solomon Street, San Fernando, on August 25.
She was watching television with her nine-year-old brother when the dog entered. Rachel pushed her brother from being bitten and told him to run. She ran into the bedroom and the dog followed her. Her mother and uncle, who were alerted to the dog being in the house, were unsuccessful in getting him away from Rachel who was bitten on the face and neck. She died in the room.
She was laid to rest following a service officiated by her father, a pastor, at their Freeport home.