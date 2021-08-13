Is the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) strapped for cash?
That was the question being asked in the public domain after a floor of the union’s iconic building, the Butler Hall of Revolution, at Charlie King Junction in Fyzabad, was rented as commercial space to Anand Low Price Supermarket.
When the Express posed the question yesterday to the OWTU’s chief education and research officer, Ozzie Warwick, he said that was not the case.
“First of all, the building is not rented out, the ground floor is. And the ground floor of that building has always been rented out, but during Covid, the variety shop that was there closed down because they just couldn’t make because of the impact of Covid,” he said.
Warwick said maybe people have forgotten because it’s been a year-and-a-half since Covid, but the building’s ground floor has always been rented out for commercial undertakings.
“If you visited there during Labour Day you would have seen businesses operating out of the ground floor. You probably didn’t notice it before because the stage would be in front of the business. But the ground floor of the building at Charlie King Junction has always been rented out and only for the last year and a half we didn’t have a tenant because of Covid,” he added.
Warwick noted that Anand Low Price Supermarket was no stranger to the union.
“Secondly, Anand Low Price Supermarket is also not a new tenant to that same ground floor. In fact, that was where they started off. They started off right there in that same building, same ground floor some 30-odd years ago, and I guess as they expanded they left,” he said.
He said following the departure of the Anand store, a number of different stores occupied the space, leading to the variety store being the last business establishment in operation before Covid shut them down.
“The ground floor was closed because of Covid and when they realised that the tenant could no longer get their business back up and running, they asked to come back to the place where they started,” Warwick said.