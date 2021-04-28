Whether the Venezuelan migrant recorded as the first case of the Covid-19 Brazilian (P1) variant in Trinidad and Tobago entered this country legally or illegally is a matter of national security.
So said Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh yesterday, as he responded to queries during the ministry’s virtual news briefing.
Speaking in the Senate on Tuesday, he disclosed that the variant was first detected in a Venezuelan national.
However, Deyalsingh and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds have insisted Venezuelan migrants should not be blamed for the recent spike in Covid-19 cases.
Questioned on the legal status of the Venezuelan patient first confirmed with the P1 variant, Deyalsingh said the Ministry of National Security was looking into it.
“We would have supplied the name of the person, and National Security would make that determination,” he said.
Pressed further about the risk the variant may be spreading among the migrant population, Deyalsingh repeated it was a national security issue. He said the Ministry of Health’s role was to do contact tracing and share the information with the National Security Ministry.
Minister Hinds did not immediately respond to calls or a WhatsApp request for comment yesterday.
Trinidad and Tobago has recorded nine cases of the P1 variant to date.
The ministry has noted the cases are not geographically or epidemiologically linked to the first P1 variant case, nor to one another.
The variant was detected in cases from the Caroni, Victoria and St George West counties.
More vaccines
While Deyalsingh would not give details about the first patient with the P1 variant, the minister spoke eagerly about the success of the Covid-19 vaccination programme.
He said 41,802 people had been vaccinated up to yesterday morning and the ministry was winding down the programme, as the remaining vaccines are being reserved for recipients to get their second dose.
The ministry yesterday evening announced that the number of people who have received their first vaccination had risen to 42,082.
He noted T&T’s stock of vaccines was more than initially expected.
The country received 2,000 vaccines as a gift from Barbados, 40,000 as a gift from India and 33,600 allocated through the COVAX facility—a projected total of 75,600 vaccines.
However, Deyalsingh said there were extra vaccines, as each vial contained more than ten doses.
“We noticed the same thing with the AstraZeneca packaging.
“So with 75,600 and with the extra doses we are getting, if we use a range of ten to 15 per cent more doses, it meant that we had in the country a ten-per cent overage—83,160—which meant that if we divide that by two, we could have vaccinated 41,580 persons,” he explained.
“If we use an upper limit of 15 per cent overage from 75,600, it then goes up to 86,940, which means we could vaccinate 43,470.
“So we are right in the middle of that ten-to-15 per cent overage rate where we have vaccinated 41,802.”
He said vaccination of people with appointments will continue as the vaccination programme winds down.
Deyalsingh said no new appointments will be made until T&T receives another batch of vaccines. Another 33,600 doses are expected from the COVAX facility sometime in May. “Don’t make appointments now, we will give the country the go-ahead for that 33,600 depending on how we plan to use it,” he advised.
Deyalsingh also lauded health workers for ensuring the vaccination drive went smoothly.
“What has gone unrecognised in all of this is the hard work and dedication and high degree of customer service, that congratulatory messages have been posted online and have been coming to me and others, about the wonderful customer service that people got in delivering these 41,802 doses of vaccines across the system,” he said.
“So, I really want to thank, once again, healthcare workers for rising to the challenge. Your good work has not gone unnoticed.”