Padarath blasts poor planning

Barry Padarath

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has collapsed.

So said Princes Town MP Barry Padarath in a news release yesterday as he slammed the management of WASA for its lack of efficiency in treating with water shortages across the country over the last week.

Padarath, who is the United National Congress’ shadow minister for Public Utilities, said despite the assurances of both the Minister of Public Utilities and WASA, several areas throughout the country remained without a supply of pipe-borne water up to yesterday.

He said the public utterances by the CEO of WASA on the current situation shows that he is out of his depth. Several media reports indicated that WASA CEO Kelvin Romain, when asked which areas were still without water indicated he was unaware.

While conceding that from time to time maintenance work may affect operations and distribution , Padarath said poor planning, lack of coherent communication and no restoration in several areas, have left a very bitter taste in the mouths of citizens.

He added, “From all accounts, it appears as if WASA has collapsed. The minister and WASA made vacuous statements of increasing production and fixing the woes at WASA for the past three years however nothing has materialised,” he said.

He also questioned the delivery of the water modulated plants that were promised two years ago.

