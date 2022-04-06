Paddock vaccine site closes for Blaxx public funeral

The mass vaccination site at the Paddock, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, will be closed today for hosting the funeral service of soca artiste Blaxx (Dexter Stewart).
The North-West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) said in a news release that, alternatively, people can access the Johnson and Johnson or Sinopharm vaccines at any NWRHA health centre during the hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Paddock vaccination site will be reopened to the public tomorrow from 8 a.m.
Blaxx died on March 28 after a battle with Covid-19.
The funeral service is open to the public to attend from 10 a.m.