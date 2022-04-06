Paddock vaccine site closes for Blaxx public funeral

The mass vaccination site at the Paddock, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, will be closed today for hosting the funeral service of soca artiste Blaxx (Dexter Stewart).

The North-West Regional Health Autho­ri­ty (NWRHA) said in a news release that, alter­na­tively, people can access the Johnson and Johnson or Sinopharm vaccines at any NWRHA health centre during the hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Paddock vaccination site will be reopened to the public tomorrow from 8 a.m.

Blaxx died on March 28 after a battle with Covid-19.

The funeral service is open to the public to attend from 10 a.m.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Lecturer loses lawsuit

Lecturer loses lawsuit

A $.3 million lawsuit brought by a former lecturer at the ­University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) against the ­institution, because his three-year contract was terminated 14 months prematurely, has been dismissed by the High Court.

The money that was being sought represented what physicist Rabindranath Ramsaroop said was being owed to him as payment for the remainder of his contract.

Loving Ms Molly

Loving Ms Molly

If it wasn’t for World War II, Augustine Tardieu would likely have been the fabulously rich owner of a large portion of Scotland Bay, Chaguaramas.

Instead, when he was about ten years old, Tardieu’s family was evicted from almost 400 acres of land, compensated a pittance, and encouraged to leave at gunpoint, so the Americans could build their base in preparation for the Nazi advance.

Excitement over Tobago Carnival

Excitement over Tobago Carnival

Carnival stakeholders in Trinidad are eager to jump on board to help plan and ­execute Tobago’s first Carnival in October.

Also standing by ready to assist is the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, said Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell yesterday.

Carnival in Tobago is scheduled to take place from Friday, October 28, to Sunday, October 30, the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) announced on Monday.

Paddock vaccine site closes for Blaxx public funeral

The mass vaccination site at the Paddock, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, will be closed today for hosting the funeral service of soca artiste Blaxx (Dexter Stewart).

The North-West Regional Health Autho­ri­ty (NWRHA) said in a news release that, alter­na­tively, people can access the Johnson and Johnson or Sinopharm vaccines at any NWRHA health centre during the hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

IT’S NO SECRET

IT’S NO SECRET

Some people do not subscribe to the words of the national anthem, “every creed and race can find an equal place”, Youth Development Minister Foster Cummings said yesterday, in confirming that a family-­run company operates on Caroni lands.

The actual words of the national anthem are, “Here every creed and race finds an equal place.”

Recommended for you