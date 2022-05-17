A paedophile ring run by senior officials responsible for the care of children in homes as well as politicians was hinted at by the 1997 task force appointed to examine conditions at Children’s Homes.
This was stated by task force chairman Robert Sabga in an interview with the Express yesterday from his home in Canada.
He also said the report was not buried or sanitised but was completed in the face of threats.
In a telephone interview, Sabga said contrary to the views of former People’s Partnership minister of gender, youth and child development, Verna St Rose-Greaves, former task force members were not “cowards” but pressed forward to present their report to the then Cabinet of prime minister Basdeo Panday.
He said if the report disappeared it was at the level of the “middle man” in the Public Service as he maintained that the then United National Congress (UNC) government actioned the report via implementing recommendations and creating legislation.
Asked if the report was buried and destroyed by the task force, Sabga responded: “Absolutely false, I don’t know where that came from. When I read that yesterday (Sunday Express) and I saw that it was based on an interview the Express did with an unnamed member of the task force, I can tell you unequivocally that never happened, nobody ever asked us to do that. Ever. So I categorically deny that.”
Questioned on whether the report was “sanitised”, Sabga said it was edited as the first draft had allegations without evidence.
“The original draft of the report, because I wrote it, was based on everything every member of the task force submitted. The very first draft, there were a lot of things in there that we could not substantiate. I wouldn’t say it was sanitised, it was edited because a number of members of the committee did not feel comfortable signing off on things we could not prove or validate.
“We were basically making allegations. We left out some of the most salacious things for the simple reason we could not prove it, we heard it but we could not prove it,” he said.
Unsavoury allegations
Sabga said the task force discovered allegations that were “unsavoury” but could not be substantiated.
“It is the activity of a paedophile ring that was using some of the homes and the connections in some of the homes,” he said, adding that this was hinted at in the executive summary of the report.
“We couldn’t prove it, especially some of the names that emerged in the course of our discussions and they were very high level, very prominent individuals. A couple of them in the political sphere and no, not in the UNC. I make that very clear, this is not a political statement, I am not casting blame, I’m just telling you as a matter of fact,” he said.
Asked whether the report should have gone to the police given the allegations,
Sabga said this was not in their ambit as their job was to investigate based on an assessment.
He said their report had to go back to Cabinet.
“We couldn’t arbitrarily on our own say hey let’s go to the police. The police already knew. It is not as though this was a secret, what we were trying to do was get to the bottom of this,” he said.
He said many of the children were in the homes because of the judicial system.
“These kids were the victims of the very people who were entrusted to look after them. What we were after was to try to find out where the cracks in the system were,” he said.
Sabga said the report was not a “Special Branch report” but a task force report.
“Why after we submitted it, they didn’t feel for whatever reason it rose to that level where the police should be involved, I can’t say. We did our job and under very difficult circumstances because we received personal threats. There were certain people who did not want this to proceed,” he said.
Asked where the threats come from, Sabga said “from people within the homes and from people within the system”.
Told that these threats would be evidence of wrongdoing, Sabga said “we knew that we were mashing corns and that is why I got very upset when I heard Verna say yesterday that we are a bunch of cowards. Really? She had any idea what we were up against?
“We received personal and professional threats levelled against us and the source of some of those threats, while we could never prove it, came from middle and senior management within the Public Service because these were the people, I use a common term, this was their eat ah food and they did not want us interfering.”
Asked if it was not an act of cowardice to retreat, he said, “We did not retreat, we exposed, we found out. What was in the report was only what we can prove, please understand that there is a difference.”
Kick-back scheme
Sabga said there is a “fallacy” that the government was at fault.
“Administrations come and go but it is the middle management people, that’s where the endemic problems lie. One of the things unearthed was a well-entrenched kick-back scheme where the people who authorised and were giving the cheques were getting a kick-back from some of the homes,” he said.
The task force had also looked into the Margaret Kistow Home, he said.
“We investigated it; it existed back then. You mean to tell me in 25 years the Margaret Kistow Home still couldn’t get itself licensed properly? What does that tell you?” he said.
Sabga said he respects and admires St Rose-Greaves but he thinks she “mis-remembers” certain things.
He questioned how she could say that the Panday administration covered the report when she herself admitted that she had a copy of the report as an Adoption Board member.
He said “one apologist for the other side” claimed he personally killed the report.
He personally handed 40 copies of the report to then-former minister of community empowerment, sport and consumer affairs, Manohar Ramsaran.
“It was done in the cover of darkness in a parking lot, car trunk to car trunk from me directly to Manohar, there was no killing of any report and we had to do that because we were being watched. There is no cowardice there. We wanted to make sure it was delivered when it was finally done,” he said.
Sabga also defended the former Panday government, saying it was not as if they did nothing.
He said the report’s recommendations were accepted by Cabinet and several pieces of legislation, including one that created the Children’s Authority came.
“So it is incorrect to say that they did nothing…. If it was deliberately buried it was done so by those in the middle administration,” he said.
Sabga said Cabinet would have sent its recommendations to the permanent secretaries in the relevant ministries.
“Somewhere in that process that is where it died, that is where it disappeared and although we cannot prove it, in my gut I firmly believe it was the very people who did not want this thing to proceed who were behind making sure that it was delayed until the UNC was out of office and it just disappeared,” he said.
Told that there are claims on social media that he was “rewarded” with a diplomatic posting to Canada for burying the report, Sabga said both are untrue.
He said his posting to Canada as High Commissioner emanated from his position as chief executive officer (CEO) in the CLICO Group of Companies which he represented on a North American tour which was attended by Panday and former foreign affairs minister Ralph Maraj.
“It was because of my conduct on that trip in trying to promote business interest in Trinidad that Ralph Maraj, he was struck by what I was doing, and it was during that trip that he said to me I think you will make an excellent representative for the country and he was the one that made the recommendation to Mr Panday that I be appointed. That is the truth, it had nothing to do with the task force,” he said.
| Task force
On January 10, 1997, the then Cabinet agreed to establish a task force to assess the overall system of care provided by this country’s children’s homes and institutions.
The task force—which comprised chairman Robert Sabga, members Halcyon Yorke-Young, Vasant Ramkissoon, Diana Mahabir-Wyatt, Toy Basdai Gayadeen-Catchpole, Valarie Alleyne-Rawlins and Sita Beharry—was mandated to look into physical accommodation, assessment and evaluation, health care, education, therapeutic services, nutrition and administration at the homes run by State and religious bodies.
The Sabga 1997 report outlined grave issues at Children’s Homes, including numerous accounts of “brutal episodes of neglect and physical, psychological, and emotional abuse” committed by a nun at St Jude’s School for Girls, a girl at the home being stripped and beaten 65 times and another being whipped “mercilessly” with a curtain wire, as well as repeated sexual abuse of some 30 to 40 children of St Dominic’s Children’s Home by a male employee.
The Sunday Express reported that a former task force member, who requested anonymity, claimed the report was “heavily sanitised and never laid in Parliament. It was treated as a big secret”.
The former member also claimed members were instructed to “destroy” all copies of the report they had because several high-profile persons were implicated including nuns and businessmen.