PAHO: Step up Covid-19 surveillance

DIRECTOR of the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) Dr Jarbas Barbosa is calling on countries in the region of the Americas to step up Covid-19 surveillance and vaccinations if they want to see Covid-19 cases and deaths continue to decline.
He stressed yesterday that Covid-19 was “still with us”, and the virus was yet to settle into a “predictable pattern”.
“In the past month alone, we saw over 1.5 million new cases in our region, and 17,000 deaths,” Barbosa said as he urged countries not to be complacent.
Barbosa’s message comes as the Covid-19 pandemic enters its third year in the region.
On February 26, 2020, the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed in Brazil.
Since then, there have been over 190.3 million Covid-19 cases and over 2.9 million deaths in the Americas.
The region of the Americas comprises Latin America, the Caribbean, North America and Central America.
On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the spreading coronavirus outbreak as a global pandemic.
Trinidad and Tobago detected its first case of the virus on March 12, 2020, and has recorded a total of 4,355 deaths and 189,918 cases since then.
‘Everything can change
with a new variant’
During the question-and-answer segment of PAHO’s virtual media conference yesterday, Barbosa warned that although the region had left the “more acute” stage of the pandemic behind, “everything can change with a new variant”.
“So it’s very important for us to realise that the pandemic has not ended. So, first, we need to maintain a level of surveillance that will let us track closely what is happening in every country and within each country.
“We need to know what is happening in each province, state or city because if there is any change, there’s an uptick in cases, the authorities must be ready to take steps to slow down transmission, and also to pinpoint any changes in transmission that may be due to a new variant,” he stressed.
Barbosa said unfortunately, because of misinformation, individuals still do not understand the importance of getting vaccinated.
“Those who are vulnerable, the elderly, those who are immunocompromised or ill need to understand how important it is for them to receive the boosters. Given current evidence, the protection offered by vaccines starts to decrease after four to six months, and that’s where boosters come in,” he said.
“We have excellent vaccines to prevent severe cases and deaths, but vaccines cannot prevent circulation entirely. So that’s why we need to continue vaccinating to save lives,” he added.
“We need to step up surveillance in every country to identify changes in transmission patterns because I think that is the best way for us to maintain the downward trend in the number of cases and deaths, and avoid the negative impact on individuals, families, as we have seen in the last three years,” Barbosa urged.
In his opening remarks, he pointed out that while the region was not out of the woods, it was in a much better place.
He said incidence rates were 20 to 30 times lower than a year ago.