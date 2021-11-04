Painful Divali for Taramatie

TARAMATIE RAMSINGH had planned to light deyas in celebration of Divali yesterday. She was, however, unable to do so as she remained hospitalised, nursing chop wounds from a cutlass attack that claimed the life of Premnath Maraj.
Speaking to the Express yesterday Taramatie’s sister, Linda Ramsingh, said as Hindus, they were preparing for Divali. This led to Maraj cutting the grass at Taramatie’s St John’s Branch Trace home on Monday.
It was while doing this that he was almost beheaded by a man who, up until yesterday evening, has eluded the police.
Relatives said the noise from the stones hitting the galvanise placed by the attacker to separate his property from Taramatie’s caused him to get enraged. He almost beheaded Maraj, who died at the scene.
Taramatie, 37, was chopped in the head and on her hands and chest. She was taken to the hospital, where she underwent surgeries on her hands. Doctors were, however, unable to reattach the two fingers severed on her right hand, as they got them too late.
Linda said her sister will be affected, as she is right-handed. Taramatie was also said to be in pain and experiencing headaches.
Linda said she and Taramatie had planned to light deyas for yesterday’s celebrations. “We were preparing together. She was saying, girl we will buy deyas and well light.”
Linda said, however, “Nothing can’t happen anymore. We just home. We wake up this morning, just hoping to hear some good news that they captured him... Either they find him dead or alive... We just home waiting for this afternoon to go to visit her.”
Following the attack, Taramatie’s relatives moved out of their home. They said they are in fear, as the attacker remains on the run.
But those in the district said they have seen him coming out of a bushy area, and receiving food items from people he knows.
Linda denied reports that Maraj had provoked the cutlass attack. She said Maraj, 37, was a family friend who would regularly visit Taramatie and her husband. Funeral arrangements are yet to be made, as an autopsy is still to be done.