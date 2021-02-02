Painful memories for survivor

DO what they say; that is how you will survive. And don’t stop praying.
Those are the words to kidnap victim Andrea Bharatt by shaken kidnap survivor, Janelle Gonzales.
Janelle and her sister, Felisha Gonzales, were rescued by police from a shack in the dense forest east of Arima in November 2014. They had been kidnapped from their Brasso Seco home and held captive in the Paria forest for 19 days.
The Gonzales sisters were snatched from their beds deep into an October night in 2014. Also kidnapped were their mother, Irma Rampersad, 49; a family friend, Felix Martinez, 52; and Janelle’s 14-month-old daughter, Shania Amoroso. The nation’s belly churned as police, soldiers, foresters, hunters and hikers searched the dense terrain for close to three weeks. Rampersad, Martinez and Shania were found dead. The sisters endured long enough for police to locate them in a hunter’s cabin along La Lalaja Trace, east of Arima, on November 14, 2014.
“Up to last night I was reading the story and my hands were shaking,” said Janelle yesterday when asked by this writer. “I can’t even express my emotions. I studying she. I studying she family. I praying for them to find she.”
To Andrea’s father, Randolph Bharatt, and her aunt/mother Wendy Williams, Janelle had few words.
“I won’t even know what to say. Hold on. You have to keep the faith. This place getting too cruel.”
‘I am scared’
Felisha, the younger of the rescued Gonzales sisters, knows that Andrea would want to give up.
“To tell the truth, you can’t help but think you are not going to make it. You give up. I did. I gave up but she has to find a way to keep the faith,” she said yesterday.
The case of the missing 22-year-old Andrea has flooded Felisha with terror.
“It not good to live in fear but as a woman, like it’s all we have. I am scared. I don’t even know how to feel. I frighten for myself. I frighten for them (the Bharatt family). I just reliving everything and thinking what she must be going through. My heart hurting for this girl.”
Like her sister, Janelle, Felisha had learned the value of faith.
“I don’t want her to stop praying. All of that is going to help. Don’t give up.”
‘Like a seven-year cycle’
Gail Harford, eldest sibling of the Gonzales sisters, is intimate with the other horror, that of the family who await word of their missing loved one. She worked with police and Brasso Seco villagers each day of that rainy season 2014 search and knows the meticulous dread of waiting, hoping, wondering.
“It (Andrea’s kidnapping) bring back every single thing. Is like a seven-year cycle. The same thing happen in the 7th year (after her mother, sisters, niece and friend went missing). All that went through my mind.
“Is almost seven years now and to come and go through this again in the country, like it recollecting back every single thing. I pray for this girl this morning, for them (police) to find her alive. My pores raising as I talking. I pray not only for she. I pray for all who they kidnap and have not found.”
Gail also knows the impulse for vengeance and how deep human beings have to dig to find forgiveness.
“The parents…the only thing that kept me was prayers. Pray and put everything in God hand. I used to pray before but nothing make me turn to God like that time. I prayed and prayed to St Michael, for lost and found. I used to buy candles and every day, morning and evening, I used to pray to St Michael.”
The eldest of seven children, Gail turned head-of-family in a tragic instant. With that role has come wisdom.
“I thank God for finding them. Even though not all were alive, at least we could bury the remains. People haven’t found theirs up to now. We had closure, at least. It’s hard for people to forgive people. I know I don’t have nobody in my mind. Her family, they have to trust God and leave who involve in God’s hand. You will get justice and satisfaction,” she said.
She also advised: “You cannot keep them in mind and be praying to God. Cleanse yourself. Remove whatever you have in your heart for somebody. That is what have me going up to this day. Pray from your heart. I didn’t believe I had the strength and I thank God for giving me the strength to see that through.
“Is the same thing with we. They (police) held people for questioning but still get no information. They don’t talk just so. But leave them in God hand and pray with a clean heart.”
For all three sisters, born and bred close to bush and forest, the trigger remains the sight of exactly that.
“Anywhere with bush, it brings me a fear. When it dark, I build a fear bad bad bad,” Gail said. She tries not to imagine what it’s like for her two younger sisters.
Two men, Azmon Alexander, now 35 years old, and Joshua Janet, now 24, were arrested by police and charged for kidnapping, murder and dozens of other offences arising out of the Brasso Seco kidnappings. Preliminary hearings in the Arima Magistrates’ Court are yet to begin. Janet was among eight escapees from the Golden Grove Prison in May 2019. He was recaptured within hours.