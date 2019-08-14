Culture Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly has denied ever saying or suggesting the pan was not worthy of the Carifesta Super Concert stage.
She was responding to an allegation by Pan Trinbago president Beverly Ramsey-Moore that she was told by Gadsby-Dolly that the national instrument, the pan, is “not good enough” to be featured at the Carifesta XIV Super Concert.
The Carifesta Super Concert, scheduled for the penultimate day of the 14th edition of the regional showcase on August 24, will be headlined by soca star Machel Montano, Guadeloupean Zouk band Kassav and Jamaican reggae icon Shaggy (Orville Burrell) at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
Carifesta XIV is scheduled to be staged at venues across the country from August 16 to 25.