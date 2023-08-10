Pan in all its glory will be on show at the “University of Woodford Square”, Port of Spain, during World Steelpan Day celebrations tomorrow, from 5 p.m.
Eleven single-pan ensembles will make their way from Piccadilly Greens, East Port of Spain, to the Square.
They will join eight conventional steel orchestras.
The United Nations declared World Steelpan Day on August 11 and also designated August as Steelpan Month.
Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore and her team have been busy preparing for the celebrations.
She told the Express she has been working with the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, National Carnival Commission (NCC), National Gas Company (NGC), Visit Trinidad, and East Port of Spain Development Company.
Among the 11 single pan bands billed to play are Chord Master, Pan Angels and Marsicans.
Massy Trinidad All Stars, Desperadoes and Hadco Phase II Steel Orchestra will also deliver scintillating music.
In a telephone interview on Monday, Ramsey-Moore said: “We commemorate the declaration of the United Nations. It’s a significant day. A monumental occasion in our nation’s history.
“We will start celebrating from behind the bridge, Piccadilly Greens. It’s been dubbed ‘the original home of Carnival’. People will chip to the music of 11 single pan bands. We will have music at various points till we get to Woodford Square.”
She added: “We are hoping to get there by 4 p.m. Around that time, tamboo bamboo bands, African drums and pan round d’ neck ensembles will play. About eight conventional bands will play.”
At 5 p.m., Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell will deliver the feature address at the celebrations, Ramsey-Moore said.
Pan education
Ramsey-Moore said they will be partnering with the business community to educate people about pan.
Pan accessories like racks, buntings and banners will also be displayed.
She said: “We are partnering with the business sector. (People) will be demonstrating their skills like pan tuning. We will be showing off steelpan accessories. We will focus on educating people about pan.”
She added: “We want to create a happy atmosphere. Trinis must feel proud about the national instrument being catapulted onto the international stage.”
Mitchell said tomorrow’s celebration is a historic occasion, and he commended everyone involved in pan’s creation, promotion, advancement and development.
“It’s a historic occasion and the first major celebration of World Steeplan Day. It’s happening inside Steelpan Month. I want to commend Beverley Ramsey-Moore and all stakeholders.
“We intend to mark the auspicious occasion with great events. We are inviting the public to participate. We intend to remember all those who have pioneered the creation of the steelpan. We remember great ones like Winston ‘Spree’ Simon and Clive Bradley.”
Mitchell added: “We are grateful to people like Ellie Mannette, Ray Holman, Liam Teague, Len ‘Boogsie’ Sharpe, the Codringtons, Clive Telemaque, Dane Gulston, Joshua Regrello (son of San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello) and all the steelpan flagbearers. We salute these trailblazers for placing pan on the national, regional and international stage.”