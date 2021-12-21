Pan pioneer Anthony Williams dies of Covid

pan pioneer Anthony “Tony” Williams died yesterday at the St James Medical Complex around 2.30 a.m. due to complications from Covid-19.
Williams was 90 years old.
Williams, who suffered with hypertension and diabetes, suffered a stroke and was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital on December 7.
Those close to him said he waited for hours outside the hospital under a tent with other patients waiting to be admitted.
After he was eventually admitted, he remained at the hospital until December 18 when he tested positive for Covid-19.
Williams was then transferred to the St James Medical Complex where he spent his last days.
He had no children. His wife, Hilda Williams, died about ten years ago.
Williams’ closest friend, Pan Trinbago vice-president Keith Simpson, yesterday described him as a quiet, private and humble man who had tremendous accomplishments.
He said Williams didn’t go out much, so it is still unclear how he contracted Covid-19.
“He didn’t go anywhere because he was practically blind and didn’t interact with many people other than his caretaker,” Simpson said.
“This is somebody who has the highest recognition and honour in Trinidad. He was a simple person who didn’t make any fuss or anything,” he added.
He said Williams started to tune pans when he was 13 years old. He joined Sun Valley where he would have learned a lot from Sunny Roach, and then he became a member of what was the Northern Stars which eventually became North Stars.
“Most bands in the early days were named after famous movies, so in the early days, he played with a band called Graves to Cairo, then he went on to Sunny Valley and then North Stars where he settled down and became the master of pan that we know that he was.
“Tony was one of two remaining members of TASPO (Trinidad All Steel Percussion Orchestra), which was the first national orchestra,” Simpson said.
Unexpected Covid death
Williams’ caregiver, Yolanda Thomas, described his passing as a blow.
“I took care of him for seven years, so it is very sad, this was unexpected. We expected him to be released from the hospital for Christmas. We didn’t expect him to get Covid,” Thomas said.
“He was a quiet and humble man. He listened to pan on the radio every day. Even when he was in the hospital, he asked me to bring his radio so he could listen to steelpan music, but that wasn’t allowed,” Thomas said.
She said William’s health took a toll on him physically.
“He got a seizure and wasn’t talking a lot or responding to anything, but I realised when I started turning on the radio for him to listen to the pan music, he started to smile again and talk again, but then he got a stroke and had to be hospitalised,” Thomas said.
Boogsie: Get vaccinated
Pan icon Len “Boogsie” Sharpe said yesterday more should have been done to help Williams in his last days.
He also made a call for the pan fraternity to get vaccinated.
“Is Covid the man died from. Go and take allyuh vaccine. Pan people, go and take allyuh vaccine. I take mine. I get my booster and all,” Sharpe said.
Pan Trinbago, via a news release yesterday on its Facebook page, said Williams was “one oftenest examples of creative genius of our people” and extended condolences to his family and friends.
The pan body described Williams as a pioneer, innovator, champion arranger, composer and icon.
The release said Williams was the first Panorama champion in 1963, a pioneer, legendary pan innovator and composer, adding he introduced the “spider web” lead pan and made compelling contributions to pan and the community.
About Anthony Williams
Williams was born on June 24, 1931. He began his career in the 1940s. He developed the spider web tenor pan, one of the most commonly used designs still used today by steelbands around the world. He was one of 12 panmen selected to join TASPO, which went to the 1951 Music Festival of Britain in England.
Williams worked in different bands before taking over leadership of the Pan Am North Stars where he made a mark as a leader, pan tune, and arranger of the band. The band won Panorama twice, in 1963 and 1964. Popular arrangements include “Voices of Spring”, “Moon River”, “Hold On To Your Man”, and “That Happy Feeling”.
Williams grew up in Nepal Street, St James. He was initiated as a player in the band “Five Graves to Cairo” of Carlton Street, St James. At the age of 12, in 1943, he played with Harlem Nightingale Steelband for the first street Carnival, which was held after World War II.
Williams went on to become the leading ping pong player in the band Sun Valleyians, which comprised a group of teenagers and grew to become the legendary steel orchestra Sun Valley.
In 1953, Williams presented a soprano pan with the notes laid out in a circle of fifths. Because the instrument’s surface looked like a spider’s web, Williams called it the “spider web pan”.
Williams received an honorary Doctor of Letters degree from The University of the West Indies (The UWI) at its graduation ceremonies in October 2016.