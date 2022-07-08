Pandays return to court in Piarco case

ATTORNEYS representing former prime minister Basdeo Panday, his wife Oma, along with former minister Carlos John and businessman Ishwar Galbaransingh have asked the court to discharge their clients on charges arising out of alleged corruption in the Piarco airport project.
The offences were alleged to have taken place while the United National Congress (UNC), under Panday, was in government between 1995 and 2000.
Within recent weeks the two-decade-old Piarco matters have once again shot into the spotlight beginning with the disqualification of Attorney General Reginald Armour by a Miami judge from representing this country in the multi-million-dollar forfeiture proceedings against a group of former politicians and businessmen.
On Wednesday, Panday, Oma Panday, John and Galbaransingh made a virtual appearance before Magistrate Adia Mohammed in the Port of Spain court in a matter referred to as the Piarco III enquiry.
In all, there are four enquiries linked to the development of the airport terminal.
The former prime minister and his wife are accused of receiving the sum of £25,000 from John and Galbaransingh as an inducement or reward in relation to the Piarco project.
At the hearing the magistrate said she had received authorisation to have the matter restarted after the previous magistrate who was hearing the enquiry, Ejenny Espinet, resigned from the magistracy in 2018, leaving the enquiry incomplete.
Attorneys for the State requested that the magistrate grant an adjournment for them to receive further instructions from Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard, SC, on exactly how the matter ought to proceed.
This was, however, met with resistance by attorneys Sophia Chote, SC, Rajiv Persad and Justin Phelps, who are representing the accused.
In the end, the magistrate adjourned the proceedings to September 2 when she will decide whether a further adjournment is warranted and, if so, for how long.
In the meantime, she also directed the attorneys to file written submissions on whether further adjournments should be allowed or the matters discharged.
Background
The four were charged in 2005 and the enquiry began before Espinet on May 31, 2006.
Two years later Panday’s attorneys made an application for Espinet to recuse herself from the presiding over the proceedings given they had received information that she was a trustee and treasurer of the Morris Marshall Development Foundation, and therefore had close connections with the People’s National Movement (PNM).
This, the attorneys said, would form the view in the minds of the well-informed observer that Espinet would be biased against their client.
The application, however, was refused and the matter proceeded until 2018 when Espinet tendered her resignation from the magistracy, leaving the enquiry incomplete.
It was just last week that five law lords at the Privy Council held that a complaint by those charged in the Piarco I enquiry ought not to have been committed to stand trial by late chief magistrate Sherman McNicolls.
They said McNicolls should have recused himself from presiding over that enquiry also on the ground of apparent bias.
Two days later DPP Gaspard issued a news release stating it had always been his position that taking Piarco I to trial would have been oppressive “if not legally nettlesome while the other matters related to the airport project were in train, bearing in mind that there were common accused in both sets of matters”.
He stated that in his view, a joint trial of the allegations in Piarco I and those arising from those other matters would be more suitable as a way forward.
The ruling by the Privy Court followed a ruling by US judge Reemberto Diaz disqualifying Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, and the US law firm Sequor Law from the multi-million-dollar civil-asset forfeiture case linked to the same Piarco project.
The ruling was based on Armour’s previous representation of one of the accused, former finance minister Brian Kuei Tung, in parallel proceedings in the local courts between 2003 and 2008.
Armour’s disqualification and that of Sequor Law is currently under appeal in a Miami court.