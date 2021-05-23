Pandemic of poverty

Street vendors, domestic workers and a number of taxi and “PH” drivers are among thousands of informal workers in Trinidad and Tobago who have suddenly been left without income by the latest Covid-19 restrictions.
Many of these people are not eligible for the salary relief grant, which requires the “employer” to have made National Insurance Scheme (NIS) payments on their behalf.
Some of these people have no savings, no bank account, and are running out of food.
Some of them reached out to the Express and others were contacted on social media.
The suffering is real.
“Please help me feed my children,” was the cry of father of four Nicholas Howell yesterday while speaking to the Express. “We need things, I was hoping to get help to fix up my place but right now we need help with groceries, things for the kids to put a smile on their face. We need things like milk and flour and tuna and stuff like that. We also need some bottled water because the supply here is not consistent.”
Having worked for years as a PH taxi driver, Howell fed his family from money earned after paying a daily percentage to a third-party vehicle owner.
Long before the implementation of restrictive measures in April, the 38-year-old Aripero resident told the Express that he feared he would no longer be able to provide for his children.
By April, he said the number of commuters willing to travel had dipped significantly, making it almost impossible to pay off the daily fee of $150 to the car’s owner.
In May, he said, this fee was raised to $180.
Each day he traversed empty streets scrambling to meet this demand.
Fighting a serious medical problem, he relayed to the owner that he could no longer make the daily payments.
The vehicle was taken from him, leaving him unemployed, he said.
“Things are really hard right now and we need so many things. I was diagnosed with a serious heart condition and pneumonia two years ago and I have a lot of complications. I was putting myself at risk to put food on the table and, now, we barely have anything,” he said.
“I applied to get public assistance, I have medicals and take to the Social Welfare. I was told they would look into it. I haven’t been able to get any,” said Howell.
Life turned upside down
At Chin Chin Road, Cunupia, 30-year-old Rishi Nanan’s life has been turned upside down.
The former employee of a nearby chicken shop told the Express in a telephone interview that the shop was closed in April due to new restrictions. He has not been able to find another job.
Struggling to survive, he said he has been unable to feed himself for weeks and is instead depending on the generosity of friends to eat.
“I have no money to buy groceries or to do anything. I am in real need of some help. I am renting an apartment and I have no income to pay rent but I can barely pay for food. I depend on the generosity of my friends. When my friends bring food, it might last me two days, so I have to ration that and see what I could do,” he said.
Barely able to scrape enough money for rent, he said any assistance rendered to him would be greatly appreciated.
When Nanan contacted the Express, he had only one request: “I really need some food to cook.”
Those willing to help can contact Rishi Nanan at 497-8374 and Nicholas Howell at 381-9623.