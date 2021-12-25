Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, during which hopes were dashed several times of a return to relative normalcy, citizens have been left feeling “abused” and “fatigued”, psychiatrist Dr Varma Deyalsingh has said.
And with hundreds of families confronting Christmas 2021 following the deaths of loved ones, while others pray for their safety amidst rising infections and crime, “pessimism prevails”, Deyalsingh says.
Speaking to the Sunday Express on Christmas Eve Friday, Deyalsingh said the pandemic has now reached the stage of having a “cumulative psychological effect” and “there is less optimism from last year”.
“We thought that by now, the pandemic would have been tamed and life would have normalised,” the Independent senator said. “The emotional roller-coaster was too much for some to handle and it manifested in many mental health problems, which present a pandemic within a pandemic,” he said.
He noted that the pandemic was declared by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on March 11, 2020 and Trinidad and Tobago recorded its first case of the then-coronavirus on March 12, 2020.
Not only is mental and emotional fatigue on the rise, many are developing a mistrust of authorities -governments, scientists and agencies like the World Health Organisation managing the pandemic globally, he said.
“It’s like a cycle of emotional abuse, emotions vacillating between hope and despair,” Deyalsingh said.
“When they said we would be out of the woods after vaccination, we believed it,” he said, adding that authorities around the planet are now hard-pressed for definitive answers as Covid-19 rapidly changes face with successive mutations and resulting “variants of concern”.
The globe had only just come to grips with the highly-infectious and deadlier Delta variant, when Omicron reared its head and is now poised to be the dominant strain by the start of 2022.
There may be some hope because of Omicron’s seemingly milder properties in spite of a startling number of mutations, as it appears less likely to cause severe illness, hospitalisation and death, especially in the vaccinated.
The fluidity of the vaccines’ protection against variants and the possibility of further mutations has the world on watch, however.
Experts have warned that vaccines do not wholly protect against infection and transmission but significantly reduce chances of ensuing morbidity.
After months of fearing infection, the public was given hope with vaccines, he said.
“Then we hear we need boosters, then more boosters...the scientists who gave the initial protocol themselves are in unfamiliar territory. We feel like we are in a ship without a captain to guide us to safe port and begin to doubt them,” he said.
Deyalsingh said this was not to cast blame on governments, which would have had to impose restrictions guided by public health policies as they attempted to keep viral transmissions down.
He suggested, however, that in imposing restrictions and attempting to encourage vaccination and adherence to public health protocols, “we need to appeal to emotions, not facts”.
He stated: “Government needs to recognise the moral value that people place on these rituals and guide on new holiday celebrations in a way that makes it seem that the meaning of the ritual isn’t being altered.”
He cited local activities in recent weeks such as those who created spectacular Christmas decorations and that drew fellow citizens and saw “drive-throughs” to view the decorations.
Deyalsingh recalled his previous suggestions, also made in the Senate, which proposed the hosting of concerts “where you can stay in your car as if in a drive-in cinema and take in a live concert”.
“It’s effective persuasive messaging and understanding your people. These are safe, innovative ways to fit into what was normal,” he said, noting that the recent reopening of local beaches “felt like emancipation to some”.
But while beaches were reopened under public health guidelines, Deyalsingh said better physical distancing or safe zones were needed.
“We need tolerant and not draconian policing to aggravate an angry populace, increasing social discontent,” Deyalsingh said.
He cited a recent study by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) in the United Kingdom, which analysed responses from 3,276 adults in Britain between December 1 and 12, 2021, as part of its “Opinions and Lifestyle” survey on the social impacts of Covid-19.
“More than a third of adults do not believe life will return to normal within a year,” Deyalsingh said of the ONS’ data. “According to the survey, 39 per cent of adults do not expect life to be back to normal for at least 12 months. This is more than double the number (18 per cent) answering the same question in December 2020.”
Even further, Deyalsingh said “unnecessary conflicts add to our unease” and he appealed for leaders to conduct themselves and the country’s affairs in 2022 with this in mind.
He said divisions over “vaccinated versus unvaccinated” were growing.
“The Government’s proposal for mandatory vaccination amongst certain workers, with its division among the population and possible industrial and court action, further fuels frustration in a population who wants to see the country moving as one towards this common Covid-19 enemy and not fighting each other,” Deyalsingh said.
Social and emotional deprivation
“We need a balance between being Covid-19 safe and mentally sound,” Deyalsingh asserted, adding that “in adapting to a new life, we have to teach people the safe new way to socialise and incorporate it with old habits”.
As a result of prolonged restrictions on social activities, “society is experiencing moral outrage,” he said, noting that this was to be expected and people will lash out at those in authority as frustrations rise.
In T&T’s multi-cultural society, “major holidays are greatly ritualised and disrupting these rituals evokes moral outrage”.
“Governments around the world, with all their well-intended but sometimes futile restrictions, have gotten this backlash,” he said. “Rituals represent a group’s sacrosanct values. When they are disrupted, persons feel like those values are under attack and sometimes this is met with defiance and anger.”
People resist change once accustomed to an activity, he said, recalling as an example a matter currently before the court between Government and some factions of the Hindu community over a ban on public funeral cremations.
“With all our intelligent communicable disease doctors, we should have formulated a safe policy for cremation, this should never have to reach the courts, if one was cognizant or even appreciative of a person’s culture,” Deyalsingh said, adding that the ban “caused a lot of anger among our Hindu citizens”.
He noted the reopening of the borders in July this year and said “the rush to take a plane out of here, attend in-person gatherings or limes, go to the beach, the rum shop, enjoying Divali celebrations, lighting up for All Saints and going to church, for example, are considered part of us”.
“We are creatures of habit, life would be just a mundane existence without such important cultural events and people would want to take these rituals back, despite the well-intended restrictions attempting to save lives,” the psychiatrist said.
He said even though lives are at stake, many people want to celebrate Christmas as they would in any other year.
“Since holiday rituals are deeply cherished, no amount of logical rationalisation can change some people’s minds,” Deyalsingh insisted.
“Governments should see the behaviour over the past two years as a lesson in human psychology and emotions,” he said.
He said human beings generally seek “measures for life satisfaction-the feeling that things done in life are worthwhile”.
“But happiness fell, while anxiety increased somewhat,” Deyalsingh said, pegging the phenomenon as a “decline in subjective well-being or increasing social discontent”.
He said increasing scepticism will also bring blame to the Government but “this is natural and officials should take it as part of their territory”.
Negative and defiant behaviours being exhibited by some in the public may also be a result of “a learned helplessness”, he suggested.
This is a “behavioural pattern involving a maladaptive response where some avoid challenges and negative feelings and are unable to come up with strategies when obstacles arise.
“This fuels depression and apathy in some and careless behaviour in others who disregard all protocols. It’s Covid fatigue,” he said.
“Some also get numb to the deaths and don’t care as they are just figures in the news,” Deyalsingh said, referring to increasing daily Covid-19 infections and deaths.
On Friday, T&T recorded its deadliest day for the virus, with the Ministry of Health reporting 37 deaths in 24 hours.
“Those with relatives who have died are experiencing a grief reaction, with its slew of emotions like disbelief, anger, depression and acceptance,” Deyalsingh said. “Sometimes anger is directed towards the Government and ‘non-vaxxers’, or protocol breakers.”
Some are now suffering from “acute stress and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), depression, adjustment disorders and increased alcohol and substance abuse”.
Covid-19 also increased social problems like job loss and poverty.
“Many are today challenged to feed their families or can’t buy presents for children,” Deyalsingh said, adding that the crisis is compounded by the ever-increasing cost of living.
T&T needs a break from crime
“Either a bullet or the virus will kill you. We need some relief from criminals,” Deyalsingh stated. “Constant vigilance and fear is unhealthy for our population. The added effect of crime and Covid-19 have people on edge.”
He noted the domestic effects of restrictions and stay-at-home mandates, which have led to increased reports globally of gender and child abuse.
However, Deyalsingh said for some, “Christmas can serve as a focus away from pandemic, as it means different things to different people.”
“The distraction or energies spent in your planned Christmas day serve like an oasis quenching our psychological despair. Those who lost someone may be using this time for recuperation and reflection, those with job loss will be trying to see how they can still make Christmas special for their children when they cannot even afford food, while others who felt the effects of isolation and lockdown may be tempted to socialise and party to get some relief.”
Pre-pandemic, some used Christmas as the holiday to have their annual family gathering, others sought the Church to reflect on the glory of Jesus Christ, some gave charity and gifts and for others, it was a time to drink and party, he said.
“However one decides to spend Christmas, it can act as a lifeline to a despondent population regardless of religious conviction,” Deyalsingh said. “It can serve as a special occasion to get away from the surreal life which now exists.”