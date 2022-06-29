Panic before the storm

Instead of the calm before the storm, there was an atmosphere of panic in parts of the country yesterday as many people sought to stock up on necessary supplies.

From as early as 8 a.m., there were long lines at grocery stores, gas stations and hardwares in both East and North Trinidad .

When the Express visited PriceSmart in Port of Spain yesterday, some of the items being purchased included toilet paper, cases of water, snacks, tarpaulins and generators.

Speaking to the Express while shopping yesterday, owner of Py’s mini mart in Petit Valley, Joel Dickson said, “We can’t take any chances. I have a mini mart and we don’t have a generator so that’s the whole purpose of me coming here today. I’m just preparing just in case electricity goes for a couple of days because of the storm.

“The generators are costly but it is necessary. When it’s needed you can’t watch the cost. It is not about the money. We can’t predict what is going to happen. The way God works, he is in control. No matter how many computers you have and how much they track it, we never know what could happen. So, I’m just taking precautions,” he added.

Diego Martin resident Dianne Joseph, “We came to stock up, we want to be prepared”.

She spoke to the Express while her husband loaded the vehicle with cases of water, soft drinks, toilet paper, and many food items, so much so that not all the items could have fit in the vehicle.

The Express also observed long lines at the cashier as a continuous flow of customers filled the store.

When the Express visited the Massy Stores in Maraval yesterday, the carpark was full.

Speaking to Express yesterday, a Champs Fleurs resident said. “When I went to Massy in Maraval the car park was almost full. I went to get water but all the five-gallon bottles were sold out. I had to go to the Massy at St Ann’s and there were only four more remaining. A lot of people were buying items like tinned foods and macaroni and those items but, the main commodity was definitely water.”

And over at Xtra Foods at Grand Bazaar the atmosphere was similar.

Speaking to the Express via phone, an Xtra Foods worker said, “Everyone is panic buying. It is crazy in here.”

There were also crowds of people waiting for public transportation yesterday as many businesses decided to close their doors early after it was announced by meteorologist at the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Office, Gary Benjamin, that the storm should hit the country by 6 p.m.

