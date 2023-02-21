When Rommell Lezama performed at Skinner Park, San Fernando two weekends ago under the sobriquet “Papa Mel”, audience members described it as both memorable and inspiring.
Despite his best effort, he was not among the finalists performing at Sunday night’s Dimanche Gras competition.
Lezama, who is in his mid-20s, is not deterred.
He has spent over ten years in remand charged with murder, but is not letting the past define him and is seeking to encourage young people to stay away from a life of crime.
Speaking with the Express shortly after his performance, he explained that he was accustomed to performing within the prison walls, and was the nine-time Youth Training and Rehabilitation Centre (YTRC) monarch.
He is also the reigning Prisons Monarch.
And while the at-times-unforgiving Skinner Park audience welcomed his contribution, he was not upset that he had not advanced, and was simply pleased to be given the opportunity to send a positive message to young persons to turn away from crime.
“Is my life I singing about, yuh know. I believe doors opening since I sing this song. The commissioner told me they have a programme where they go to schools and prisoners get to mentor the youths, and he wants this song to lead that. I real looking forward to that,” Lezama said.
Making amends
Speaking with the Express on Thursday, acting Commissioner of Prisons Deopersad Ramoutar said while he accepted the decision of the judges at the competition, he personally believed a great opportunity for positivity was missed.
“At the end of the day, the judges’ decisions will be final, and we are not looking for any favours. I just think that a golden opportunity to add value to nation-building was missed by not having Rommell in the finals. He is a living beacon of, even if you go through hard times, and poor decisions have been made, that if you work towards it, you can emerge as a beacon of hope and positivity. He has spent ten years in remand at the YTRC, and over that time, he has done nothing but try to better himself, and better those around him. He has shown tremendous strength, character, and resilience. And he does not want the youth of this age to go through the same things that he had to endure. This is why he was singing about his life, and how there was a better way.
“Rommell is a very talented individual. He composed the song himself while in the YTRC and asked if it was possible for him to apply to partake in the competition. Given his track record, we saw no issue with this. We are all about rehabilitation. Persons are in prison either because they are awaiting their trials, or they are making amends for wrongs they have been convicted of committing. Rommell is the former. He is still awaiting trial after ten years. And while I won’t speak to his case, what I can speak to is that he has been a model individual while in this facility. He has excelled in all that we’ve put him to do. Be it exercises, sports...he loves sports. He loves cricket and football, but has gravitated towards boxing. And the T&T Boxing Association has an excellent programme to harness the energies and temperaments of young men who are on the streets, which I would love to encourage, to get them into an area where they are able to focus their energy and minds. Rommell has excelled at this. But he is also a very creative guy, winning the last nine YTRC competitions, and is the current reigning Prisons Calypso Monarch. He is a man who is speaking from his heart, as a changed individual, and I truly hope he gets his day in court soon,” Ramoutar said.
Ramoutar also made special mention of his officers at the YTRC, who have been doing what he described as “an excellent job” in rehabilitating many of the minors who are brought to the facilities.
He made special mention of Supt Randall Orosco.
“He’s like a father figure to many of them, and is key to organising several of the opportunities that they are given. He sees them for their potential and, along with his complement, they show those youths love, and empathy. They are there for a reason, yes. But the hope is that they will not always be there and they will have to be reintroduced to society. So, we want to show them that there are better ways, better paths than the ones they took which led them to our doors. And thus far it is working. Our cultural programmes especially score very highly. So, these young persons in YTRC have been shown love, and have been rehabilitated, and I can only plead for persons to give them the opportunity for employment and for a new life, whenever they are released,” Ramoutar said.