‘Papa Mel’ wins hearts at Skinner Park

Romel “Papa Mel” Lezama announced himself in emphatic fashion with a heart-warming, deeply impacting performance at Calypso Fiesta at Skinner Park, San Fernando, yesterday.
Lezama, a resident at the Youth Training and Rehabilitation Centre (YTRC), made history when he became the first inmate ever to qualify for a National Calypso Monarch semifinal last week.
He pulled off an incredible feat to steal the show and the adoration of the large crowd, among them veteran calypsonians Poser (Sylvester Lockhart) and Baron (Timothy Watkins).
Performing in position 17, Lezama was led on stage by armed police guard and was dressed in orange prison overalls.
The spectacle brought a hush to the noisy venue as a guard positioned him in front a microphone stand and removed his handcuffs.
What followed didn’t leave a dry eye in the house.
Lezama recounted his painful childhood, seeing his father murdered in front him at a young age and getting caught up in gang life.
Ripping off his prison overalls he revealed a painted phoenix on his chest rising from the ashes, as he urged the youth of the nation involved in crime to “turn their lives around”.
“I’m accustomed to the stage, yuh know. Is just this is biggest stage I’ve ever been on. I just come out with the help of the Prison Service. They did a really good job in helping me, and I just doing me,” Lezama told reporters, exchanging glances with smiling Commissioner of Prisons Deopersad Ramoutar.
Lezama, a nine-time YTRC Monarch and reigning Prisons Monarch, said he was not nervous about appearing before the toughest audience in local music.
The unforgiving Skinner Park crowd is called the “acid test” of calypso and the toss of dozens of rolls of toilet paper have ended calypso careers.
“Is my life I singing about, yuh know. I believe doors opening since I sing this song. The commissioner told me they have a programme where they go to schools and prisoners get to mentor the youths, and he wants this song to lead that. I real looking forward to that,” Lezama added.
Ramoutar, meanwhile, says Lezama will have the continued support of the entire prison, predicting he fully expects him to be in the final of the competition on Dimanche Gras night, next Sunday.
“I felt like a proud father. He represents hundreds of inmates who are behind bars and are reformed. He wrote the song himself; very talented, he’s a genius.
“This goes to show the work going on behind the scenes with our sporting and cultural programmes. What we are doing differently now is putting a glue and piecing them together, and sharing with the public,” Ramoutar said.
Earlier, Maria Bhola-Paul had the Fiesta crowd in an uproar with her hilarious “People Man”.
Bhola-Paul’s assertions that the “horner woman” has to contribute to the management of the household brought raucous outbursts.
The Skinner Park faithful were out in their numbers with messages reading “Outside Nice”, “I’m Back” and “Out and Bad” printed on their shirts.
Asked if the song will go down equally as well in front of a well-behaved seated grand stand should she make it to the final, Bhola-Paul burst into laughter.
“People getting horn in Skinner park and people getting horn in the Queen’s Park Savannah too, so I could sing this anywhere,” Bhola-Paul said.